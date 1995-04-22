Quantum Pulse EA Pro

  • 专家
  • Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
    Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi

    Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi

    Professional MT4/MT5 trading automation profile focused on Expert Advisors, Gold/XAUUSD tools, Forex robots, signal development, and risk-controlled trading systems.
    All EAs published here are designed by Mentor: Utazima MentorCreate.
    Our focus:
    • Gold/XAUUSD,ALL PAIR, CRYPTO automation
  • 版本: 6.60
  • 激活: 5

Quantum Pulse EA

Quantum Pulse EA is a fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The expert advisor is engineered to capture rapid market momentum shifts using a structural two-consecutive candle breakout strategy combined with an underlying institutional volatility matrix.

Core Trading Framework

The algorithm operates on a rule-based price-action engine, analyzing structural data across multiple timeframes to minimize exposure to market noise:

  • Bullish Momentum Signals: A buy order sequence is initialized when the system identifies two consecutive bullish candlesticks on the designated signal timeframe.

  • Bearish Momentum Signals: A sell order sequence is initialized when the system identifies two consecutive bearish candlesticks on the designated signal timeframe.

  • Multi-Order Risk Distribution: To avoid concentrated single-position risk, the system utilizes a multi-order scaling framework, splitting global risk parameters across several entry positions to optimize the net average entry pricing.

  • Volumetric Volatility Matrix: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels adjust dynamically based on real-time market behavior. The system monitors the Average True Range (ATR) on a secondary higher timeframe to determine exact exit points.

Technical Infrastructure and Protections

  • Graphical Interface Dashboard: Features a low-latency graphical user interface rendered directly on the chart screen to monitor real-time net profit/loss calculations, floating drawdown metrics, and open-position statistics. Includes an interactive button for direct operational control.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Calculates precise order volume allocations automatically based on the user-specified risk percentage relative to current account balance or equity.

  • Partial Position Realization: Automatically secures accumulated profits by liquidating a predefined percentage of position volume once initial target thresholds are achieved.

  • Break-Even Engine: Automatically trails the master Stop Loss order to the exact position entry execution price upon hitting localized structural milestones.

  • Broker Environment Filters: Features proactive internal checks for maximum permissible execution spread, available free margin validation, and continuous tracking of server-side minimum stop level rules.

Primary Input Parameters

Timeframe Configuration

  • SignalTimeframe: Set to PERIOD_M5 by default. Defines the timeframe scanned for the consecutive two-candle entry confirmation.

  • UseTimeframe: Set to PERIOD_M15 by default. Defines the timeframe utilized by the secondary engine to parse the volatility calculations.

Volatility Settings

  • UseATRforSLTP: Set to true by default. Toggles the volatility-based adaptive stop loss and take profit mechanism.

  • ATR_Period: Set to 14 by default. Specifies the lookback bar count for the primary ATR calculations.

  • ATR_SL_Multiplier: Set to 1.5 by default. The mathematical multiplier used to determine volatility-based stop loss placement.

  • ATR_TP_Multiplier: Set to 3.0 by default. The mathematical multiplier used to determine volatility-based take profit placement.

Money Management Settings

  • RiskPercentPerTrade: Set to 1.0 by default. Establishes the total account equity or balance percentage exposed per signal sequence.

  • RiskSplitAcrossEntries: Set to true by default. Dictates whether the total calculated risk percentage is divided among multiple entry scaling legs.

  • EntriesPerSignal: Set to 3 by default. Configures the maximum number of scaled orders deployed for an execution signal.

Operational Protection and Execution Filters

  • PartialCloseEnabled: Set to true by default. Toggles the automated partial profit realization and break-even logic.

  • UseTrailingStop: Set to true by default. Toggles the underlying trailing stop engine based on real-time price points.

  • MaxSpreadPoints: Set to 20 by default. Restricts new position openings if the current live broker spread exceeds this localized point threshold.

  • UseTradingHours: Set to true by default. Restricts trade initialization sequences to designated execution windows.

Operational Setup and Recommendations

  • Execution Environment: Fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 terminals. True ECN or Raw Spread account types with tight commission spreads are recommended.

  • Asset Compatibility: Engineered for major currency pairs, precious metals (including XAUUSD), and prominent equity indices.

  • History Synchronization: The chart should be loaded on the M5 timeframe, ensuring the terminal history contains sufficient M15 data for continuous background ATR processing.

  • Hosting Requirements: To ensure uninterrupted operation of the partial close and trailing stop background loops, deployment on a stable, low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is strongly recommended.

Technical Product Support

For asset configuration profiles, setup documentation, or installation support, please communicate directly with the author utilizing the MQL5 community private messaging system or the product's official comment tab. Support is provided exclusively through verified MQL5 community channels.


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4.95 (22)
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4.96 (214)
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5 (3)
专家
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3.43 (28)
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
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Anubis Xau EA
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
专家
Anubis EA MT5 Anubis EA MT5 is a premium, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5 accounts. Designed for high operational stability, the system operates without lagging indicators, instead using a pure price-action momentum engine combined with an adaptive volatility matrix to capture high-probability market shifts. Structural Architecture The expert advisor utilizes a dual-layer technical framework to confirm market entries: Dual-Timeframe Analysis: Scans the lowe
Gold Hunter EA Pro
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
专家
Gold Hunter EA Pro Gold Hunter EA Pro is a precision algorithmic trading system designed for institutional-grade logic combined with rigorous risk management. Built on the core principles of Market Structure Shifts (MSS) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this Expert Advisor is engineered to filter out noise and capture high-probability reversals. Core Strategy Logic The system utilizes a mechanical framework to identify institutional order flow: Dual-Layer Trend Filtering: Uses a higher timeframe
Thor EA Bot
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
专家
Thor EA Thor EA is a high-performance, fully automated Expert Advisor built on a hybrid scalping and trend-following framework. The system is engineered to identify high-probability price action setups across multiple timeframes while implementing strict capital protection and risk management protocols. Core Strategy and Execution Logic The system eliminates emotional bias by executing trades via a rule-based mathematical approach: Momentum Zone Analysis: The algorithm scans multiple timeframes
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