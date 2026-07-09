Gold Aimer Pro

Gold Aimer Pro

Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms. 
The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker.

IMPORTANT!  After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Discounted launch price.  The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1599


Trading approach


Gold Aimer Pro analyzes market momentum and trend direction using RSI, ADX, directional movement, ATR and exponential moving averages. A trade is considered only when the required momentum, trend direction, trading session, spread and protection conditions agree. The system includes both BUY and SELL trading logic. Trading activity is concentrated during selected broker-server hours instead of operating continuously throughout the entire day.

Position management


Gold Aimer Pro manages positions as directional baskets. When an existing basket moves against its initial entry, the EA may add another position only after the configured minimum distance has been reached. This distance is calculated using market volatility and a fixed minimum spacing. The EA does not use lot multiplication. Additional positions use the calculated account-based lot size, subject to active lot limits and risk restrictions. 

Protection system


The EA includes several protection layers:

- Automatic account-based lot calculation
- Maximum lot limit
- Maximum basket-position limit
- Volatility-based position spacing
- Basket profit management
- Basket profit trailing
- Equity profit-lock protection
- Emergency peak-equity drawdown protection
- Drawdown recovery mode
- Entry protection during elevated drawdown
- Loss-memory cooldown after a significant loss
- Trend invalidation protection
- Old-position and setup monitoring
- Spread protection
- Manual Pause/Resume control
- Manual Close All Trades control

The protection system is intended to reduce exposure, but it cannot eliminate trading risk or guarantee that losses will not occur.

Recommended configuration


Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
Recommended timeframe: M15
Recommended account type: Hedging
Minimum recommended leverage: 1:100

Preferred leverage: 1:500
Minimum initial deposit: $300.

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation


The EA uses broker-server time for its scheduled trading sessions. Entry times can therefore differ between brokers.

Installation


1. Purchase and install Gold Aimer Pro from the MQL5 Market.
2. Open an XAUUSD or GOLD M15 chart.
3. Attach Gold Aimer Pro to the chart.
4. Enable Algo Trading.
5. Allow the EA to operate continuously.
6. Use a VPS if the trading terminal cannot remain online.

Important risk information


  • Gold trading can be highly volatile. Basket and averaging systems may experience significant floating drawdown during strong directional market movements.

  • Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Use conservative lot sizing. Do not use money that you cannot afford to lose.

  • Historical results and backtests do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions, spreads, execution speed, symbol specifications and broker-server time can materially affect results.

Support


Product support is available through the MQL5 product comments and direct MQL5 messages.
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交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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