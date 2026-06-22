Nine Engine EA MT5

3.77

Nine Engine EA MT5

LIVE SIGNAL

Verified live trading results can be monitored through the public signal below: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376812

Nine Engine EA MQL5 Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03632dbed818dd01


The live signal allows you to observe how the system performs under real market conditions using actual market data and execution.


Please note that results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, leverage, account type, and market environment.

Please switch off the HUD Panel to speed up the backtesting process

Nine Engine MT5 follows the same trading principles demonstrated by the
public live signal above. The signal is provided as a transparent
reference so traders can evaluate the EA under real market conditions.
Actual performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads,
execution quality, VPS latency and account configuration.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Overview

Nine Engine MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively
for automated XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.

Unlike many Expert Advisors that rely on a single trading approach, Nine
Engine combines multiple independent trading modules into one
portfolio-based execution engine. Each module is designed to respond to
different market conditions while the master engine manages execution,
risk control and position handling.

The objective is simple: pursue consistent, disciplined trading instead
of aggressive recovery.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why Nine Engine?

Many automated trading systems attempt to recover losses using
Martingale, Grid or averaging techniques.

Nine Engine takes a different approach.

Instead of increasing exposure after losing trades, the EA focuses on
predefined risk, disciplined execution and selective entries. Every
position is treated as an independent trading decision.

The goal is not to trade more. The goal is to trade better.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key Features

-   Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
-   Portfolio-based multi-strategy architecture
-   No Martingale
-   No Grid
-   No averaging down
-   No lot multiplication after losses
-   Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes
-   Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit management
-   Broker-aware execution protection
-   Spread and trading-condition validation
-   Optional News Filter
-   Clean and intuitive trading panel

------------------------------------------------------------------------

What Makes Nine Engine Different?

Rather than relying on a single strategy, Nine Engine distributes
trading decisions across multiple internal modules.

This diversified architecture reduces dependence on one market condition
and allows the EA to react differently to changing market behaviour.

The internal trading logic is fully managed by the EA, allowing users to
focus on risk settings instead of strategy optimisation.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trading Philosophy

Nine Engine is designed around capital preservation and execution
discipline.

It does not increase position size after losses or open unlimited
recovery trades.

Every trade follows predefined entry, exit and risk-management rules.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Who Is This EA For?

-   Traders who prefer rule-based automation
-   Traders who avoid Martingale and Grid systems
-   XAUUSD traders
-   ECN / RAW account users
-   Traders seeking long-term consistency instead of high-frequency
    trading

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended Environment

-   Symbol: XAUUSD
-   Timeframe: Any
-   Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-   Minimum Deposit: $250 (0.01 lot recommended)
-   VPS: Recommended

The EA was developed and tested primarily under ECN trading conditions
similar to ICMarkets and VT Markets.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Performance Reference

Please evaluate the EA using:

-   Public Live Signal
-   Forward performance
-   Real Tick backtesting
-   Your own testing environment

Historical performance should always be considered as reference only.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Main Inputs

-   Auto Lot Risk Level
-   Fixed Lot Size
-   News Filter
-   Trading Panel
-   Profit/Loss Labels

-   Live Signal Shortcut

-   Time Filter

-   Equity Stop


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Getting Started

1.  Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart.
2.  Select Fixed Lot or Auto Lot mode.
3.  Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution.
4.  Allow the EA to manage trades automatically.
5.  Test on a demo account before live trading.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frequently Asked Questions

Does it use Martingale or Grid? No.

Can I trade other symbols? The EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Can I adjust the risk? Yes. Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes are available.

Which broker is recommended? A low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

Can I use a VPS? Yes. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final Notes

Nine Engine MT5 is designed for traders who value discipline over
emotion, structured execution over aggressive recovery and long-term
consistency over short-term excitement.

The EA focuses on selecting higher-quality trading opportunities while
maintaining controlled risk throughout the trading process.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, commodities and CFDs involves substantial risk.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions.
Past performance, backtests and live signals should not be considered a guarantee of future results.
Always trade responsibly and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

评分 13
Jason Chang
457
Jason Chang 2026.07.22 05:07 
 

與實際訊號相同，目前的表現相當不錯，客戶支援也相當的即時

Bifrost
1271
Bifrost 2026.07.21 11:58 
 

This is very good EA as you can see in the signal.

Talal Alhayki
273
Talal Alhayki 2026.07.20 10:28 
 

one of the best breakout EAs I've used so far, especially the fact that the trailing stop is not too tight like the others where you keep making $1 to $4 but then your stop losses are $30 to $50.

quiet safe with low DD, just be patient because it behaves differently on different brokers and servers. but all are profitable with small differences.

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专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
作者的更多信息
Berserker Scalping Gold
Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
专家
Berserker EA is an elite algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value capital preservation over reckless, high-frequency trading, this expert advisor operates with absolute discipline. Rather than chasing every minor price fluctuation, Berserker utilizes a highly confidential, proprietary market-scoring algorithm. It meticulously analyzes momentum, volatility, and institutional action zones in the background. By mathem
FREE
Gold Volatility Exploiter
Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
专家
The Ultimate Gold Volatility Exploiter In today's highly unpredictable market, high volatility destroys amateur traders but creates massive opportunities for professional systems. Gold Volatility Exploiter is an advanced, fully automated trading algorithm specifically engineered to capitalize on extreme price fluctuations in Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. Core Technologies Volatility-Driven Logic: Thrives in fast-moving markets by turning extreme XAUUSD price spikes into profitable oppor
FREE
筛选:
Hanzla Khalil
214
Hanzla Khalil 2026.08.12 11:19 
 

best for burning your capital shitty EA

bc01
501
bc01 2026.07.28 12:26 
 

so far large losses, tiny wins. Not sure will work at all long term

UPDATE - discrepancies in trades could be caused by different broker conditions, will continue to evsluate

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.29 14:11
Hi,
I have messaged you and provided all the trade history details. Everything is completely transparent and matches the public Live Signal 100%. You can check your inbox.
Current market conditions may not be ideal for its performance right now, but I assure you that everything is transparent. Please double-check so we can avoid any misunderstandings
Steven Sun
68
Steven Sun 2026.07.27 14:28 
 

Today is my first day trading live, and it is also a day of significant drawdown for this strategy, which is unfortunate for me. I understand that losses are part of trading. When the first and second trades hit their stop-losses, I chose to wait patiently. However, when the third and fourth trades hit their stop-losses, I felt something was wrong. I stopped the strategy immediately after the fifth stop-loss. The market is extremely volatile today, but this strategy, which focuses on long-term trends (a $30 long take-profit and a $9 stop-loss isn't considered a short stop-loss), kept opening positions without using a trailing stop, even when profitable, until the stop-loss was triggered. I understand this is the core principle of the strategy, but experiencing such a large drawdown on the first day of use would be difficult for anyone else. This is also strange; why doesn't the strategy have noise filtering? The author promised to improve it, but I will remove it until I see significant optimization; at least for now, it's not a complete strategy. I will revise my comment until it performs reasonably.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.28 00:58
I sincerely apologize for the terrible experience my EA brought you. I understand your disappointment, and I will soon release an update to filter out noise caused by the massive early week gaps.
bakenskiy
128
bakenskiy 2026.07.22 13:31 
 

More SL

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.22 14:02
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Jason Chang
457
Jason Chang 2026.07.22 05:07 
 

與實際訊號相同，目前的表現相當不錯，客戶支援也相當的即時

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.22 14:04
感谢您对我产品的信任与支持！希望您能拥有良好的使用体验，并祝愿它能够持续为您带来稳定的盈利。
Bifrost
1271
Bifrost 2026.07.21 11:58 
 

This is very good EA as you can see in the signal.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.21 13:10
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Talal Alhayki
273
Talal Alhayki 2026.07.20 10:28 
 

one of the best breakout EAs I've used so far, especially the fact that the trailing stop is not too tight like the others where you keep making $1 to $4 but then your stop losses are $30 to $50.

quiet safe with low DD, just be patient because it behaves differently on different brokers and servers. but all are profitable with small differences.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.20 10:29
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Amit-AX
741
Amit-AX 2026.07.16 22:09 
 

WOW love this EA! massively Underrated EA from a DEV who did a fantastic job on creating it and the recent update! This is a rare GEM unlike Grid fix TP and SL is now my preferred choice and it generates serious profits! Thank you for Great EA! Profits to follow in comment section :)

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.17 09:02
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
Autumn
116
Autumn 2026.07.16 13:20 
 

Developer is friendly and answer my questions patiently. Also I have a very profitable start by using this EA!

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.16 13:22
Thanks a lot for your amazing review. It really means a lot to me.
Geneiryodan
1651
Geneiryodan 2026.07.13 14:42 
 

After seeing the Nine Engine EA live signal and backtest results, I immediately felt that this was an excellent EA.

Updated July 27, 2026

For some reason, the EA has suddenly started producing more losing trades. I plan to update my review of Nine Engine EA MT5 again after monitoring its performance for a while longer.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.14 01:19
Thank you for trusting and supporting my product. I hope you have a great experience with it and that it brings you consistent profits.
May KIM
175
May KIM 2026.07.07 02:30 
 

"This is by far the most reliable EA in my portfolio, delivering the most consistent profits. I highly recommend giving it a try."

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.07 02:33
Thank you so much for your trust and for leaving such a positive review!
I truly appreciate your support. I sincerely hope it will continue to perform well and deliver the best possible results for you.
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:00 
 

非常靠谱与的策略，非常好的交易员。非常耐心。我已经开单盈利了

Dao Van Canh
126
Dao Van Canh 2026.07.02 04:43 
 

I have been using this bot for two weeks; it is profitable and quite stable. I really like this strategy for simple orders. Moreover, the support is also excellent. Thank you, Huu Hai Anh Nguyen, you did a great job.

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
950
来自开发人员的回复 Huu Hai Anh Nguyen 2026.07.02 04:56
Thanks a lot for your amazing review. It really means a lot to me.
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