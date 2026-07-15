Inferno Storm AI V270DTPro Hybrid MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.70

[Subtitle: Apex Quant Edition | Zero-Latency Execution | Asymmetric Slippage Control]

Introduction: The Apex of Algorithmic Intelligence

Welcome to the pinnacle of hybrid trading. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.70 (Apex Quant) redefines the boundaries between raw mathematical speed and deep cognitive reasoning.

While traditional Expert Advisors suffer from execution lag when rendering complex dashboards or parsing API calls, V2.70 introduces a revolutionary Zero-Latency Decoupled Architecture. It separates the graphical UI from the core trading thread, ensuring that when the AI Oracle generates a high-conviction signal, the execution is instantaneous.

🔥 V2.70 Breakthroughs: The Apex Quant Architecture

This version focuses heavily on execution speed, slippage management, and memory optimization to ensure institutional-grade reliability during extreme market volatility:

  • Asymmetric Dynamic Slippage Control: Traditional bots use static slippage limits, often rejecting perfectly valid trades during mild spread widening. V2.70 introduces ApiSlippage_ATR_Mult . It dynamically calculates the maximum allowable slippage based on real-time ATR (True Volatility). Furthermore, it is asymmetric: it will aggressively block a trade if slippage moves against you, but seamlessly execute if slippage moves in your favor.

  • Decoupled UI Cache (Zero Latency): The dual-hemisphere dashboard is now entirely decoupled from the tick-execution thread. The EA caches technical states (MACD Histograms, SMC Context, ADX values) once per bar and renders them asynchronously. Result: 0.00ms execution lag when placing orders.

  • Event-Driven PnL Tracking: Instead of running heavy history scans on every tick, V2.70 uses OnTradeTransaction to update the Daily and Rolling Profit/Loss strictly when an order actually closes. This drastically reduces CPU overhead.

  • Safe Runner Garbage Collection: The "Safe Runner" (Partial Close) mechanism now features a memory garbage collector. Once a runner trade hits its final target, its ID is automatically purged from RAM, preventing memory bloat during prolonged trading sessions.

The 7-Layer Operating Anatomy

Inferno Storm operates through a rigorous 7-layer evaluation matrix:

LAYER 1: The Dynamic Shields (Market Profiling)

  • Auto-Calibration Regime Engine: Automatically categorizes the market into HYPER (Storm), NORMAL, or SQUEEZE (Freeze), adjusting trailing stops and indicator multipliers dynamically.

  • Rolling Fireshield: Anti-whipsaw protection. If the EA loses $X within a rolling window of Y minutes, it enters a mandatory sleep mode.

LAYER 2 & 3: Kinetic Triggers & Hardware Filter

  • The 25-Point Hardware Quant Filter: The mathematical brain. Triggers (Supertrend, Donchian, TTM Squeeze) are X-rayed based on MACD Acceleration, ADX Strength, BBW Expansion, and VSA Volume Anomalies.

LAYER 4: Multi-Dimensional Macro System (Dual-MTF & Nested SMC)

  • Dual-MTF Confluence: Synchronizes the Intermediate (M1) and Macro (M2) timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4 alignment).

  • Nested SMC Gaps: Scans for Fair Value Gaps across macro charts. A localized breakout nested within a massive H4 FVG receives maximum institutional scoring.

LAYER 5: Quadratic Dynamic Risk Sizing

Lot sizing is parabolic. The EA calculates a sophisticated risk multiplier (from 0.2x to 2.0x ) based on the L1 Hardware Score. High-conviction setups get aggressive sizing; low-conviction sweeps get minimal probe sizing.

LAYER 6: AI Audit & Momentum Exits ("Deep-Think")

  • Bifurcated Prompt AI 2.0: The AI changes its analytical behavior based on the Quant Core's score.

    • Standard Mission: Validates structural continuation.

    • Bailout Mission (Trap Detection): Scans purely for Liquidity Sweeps and institutional traps to catch massive early reversals.

  • 2-Bar Momentum Decay Exit: Secures floating profit aggressively by Market Closing at the peak if momentum decays, utilizing a "Safe Runner" 50% partial close technique to let winners run risk-free.

LAYER 7: The Apex Dashboard (Decoupled HUD)

  • Left Panel: Live PnL, Rolling Equity, Broker Session (Asian/London/NY), and Spread tracking.

  • Right Panel: Live Regime state, VSA Ratio, Dual-MTF status, SMC Context, and ADX/BBW calibrations.

Universal LLM Bridge & Anti-Spam Architecture

Connect your MT5 terminal seamlessly to the titans of Generative AI:

  • Supported Neural Engines: OpenAI (GPT-4o), Google Gemini (1.5 Pro/Flash), Anthropic Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, or Custom APIs.

  • Asynchronous Jitter Protocol: Intelligently paces API requests to prevent IP bans and "Error 429: Too Many Requests."

Installation & Crucial Setup

  1. Placement: Download the .ex5 file and place it in your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Web Request (CRITICAL): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors -> Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add your AI provider's API URL (e.g., https://api.openai.com or https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com ).

  3. Launch: Attach to an M15 chart, input your API key, and ignite the storm.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.


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Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
专家
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
MoneyMaker 稳定提款机 Lite 版本，是一款针对外汇的自动智能交易系统！以下简称本 EA 智能交易系统。Lite版本仅支持MetaTrader 5! 本 EA 智能交易系统的目的是稳定盈利，而不是让你拥有一夜暴富的能力！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的 Lite 版本仅作用于 EUR/USD 货币兑，不能用于其他货币兑交易、其他 CFD 产品交易以及大宗商品交易或期指商品交易！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，只适合运行在允许进行对冲交易的的外汇交易商平台！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，采用马丁格尔与网格交易系统为基础，通过大数据分析对 EUR/USD 货币兑的多年历史数据进行各项特征进行层层分析，得到了精准的分析结果！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的代码融入数据模糊处理技术，使得本 EA 智能交易系统在进行下单和平仓操作时自动处理价位而并非依靠限价订单来完成下单和止盈平仓操作！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的特点在于稳定盈利！根据市场的情况，平均每日盈利 $60~$180 ！ 本 EA 智能交易系统没有资金回撤！常规时期最大动态亏损$ 400 以内！对于 COVID-19 时的市场熔断机制， 500
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
专家
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
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Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core] Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it a
Obsidian Lantern Syndicate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Lantern Syndicate (MT5) [Subtitle: Alligator Trend | Fractal Breakout | Money Flow MFI] Introduction Obsidian Lantern Syndicate is an elite trading system that integrates Chaos Theory (Bill Williams) with modern Volume Flow analysis. It illuminates the market using "The Lantern" (Alligator Indicator) to define the trend structure, identifies precision entry points via "The Obsidian" (Fractals), and filters everything through "T
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) [Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger. Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dy
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) [Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan . Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" proce
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard] Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse. Engineered for MT4 stability, it feat
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4) [Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine . Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility. A s
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic] Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse. Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm v1. 7 Final (MT4) [Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution] Introduction Inferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics. Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture . It execute
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding] Introduction Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset. " It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point. " Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend , Squeeze , and Mean-Reversi
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos. It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback , Squeeze Breakout , and Mean-Reversion . Its unique sell
Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse (MT5) [Subtitle: Trend Pullback | Dual EMA Cloud | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries
Quantum Howl Seraph AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Standard MQL5 Optimized) Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit] Introduction Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression (Donchian) with Money Flow analysis (MF
Silent Oracle Reverb AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb [Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory, " this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to captur
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Digital Web Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
Vortex Nomad Aegis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis [Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield] Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check . Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended"
The Momentum Cluster Neural
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
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