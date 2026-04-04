Lock30x XAUUSD

5
  • 专家
  • Jarrod Emery
    Jarrod Emery

    Jarrod Emery

    5 (1)
    I'm an independent Expert Advisor developer with a practical background in trade, systems, and technical problem solving. Before moving into automated trading development, Jarrod worked as a builder for 17 years, where he developed a strong focus on structure, precision, reliability, and
    2 产品
  • 版本: 2.80
  • 更新: 8 七月 2026
  • 激活: 10

LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe.


Version 2.80 is the updated release from the v2.71 engine. It keeps the original LOCK30X pending-order concept, visual dashboard, chart colouring, local market-quality score, daily loss protection, drawdown brakes and H1 expansion framework, but now includes the V7 More Trades profile built directly into the EA default settings.


No external setfile is required.


The EA is ready to test from its default inputs after installation. Customers may still adjust the inputs manually, but the intended first-run profile is already included inside the robot.



Main Idea


LOCK30X does not chase every tick. It waits for completed M5 candles, checks the market conditions, then places pending orders only when the setup passes the built-in filters.


The v2.80 default profile is designed for users who want more activity than the older low-frequency Smooth Scaling style, while still using trading-hour filters, market-health checks and account protection rules.


The EA can place buy and sell setups, use automatic lot scaling, reduce risk during drawdown, monitor the daily loss guard, and display the current trading state directly on the chart.



Built-In V7 More Trades Profile


The V7 profile is now built into the EA defaults. It focuses the M5 core engine into selected server-time windows instead of leaving the EA open through every quiet or weaker period.


Default M5 core windows:


Buy windows: 07-08, 11-12 and 14-15

Sell windows: 15-16 and 17-18


These are server-time windows. Your broker's server time may differ from your local time, so always check the Strategy Tester and chart dashboard on your own broker.


The EA also includes a recent-market guard, H1 Expansion and Hybrid Profit Boost. These extra layers are designed to add selected opportunities only when their own filters allow them.



Core Features


Completed M5 candle logic

Pending-order entries

Buy and sell setup support

Built-in V7 More Trades default profile

Directional hour filters

Local AI-style market-quality score

Automatic account-based lot scaling

Equity-based scaling support

Drawdown brake

Recovery-mode lot reduction

Daily loss guard

Spread and market-health checks

H1 Expansion engine

Hybrid Profit Boost layer

Dashboard with live account and EA status

Premium chart colours and trade markers

No external API, cloud service, subscription or outside software required



Local AI-Style Market Score


LOCK30X includes a local AI-style score calculated inside MetaTrader 5. This is not a cloud AI service and does not connect to any external website.


The score is calculated from internal market and account conditions such as candle range, candle body strength, close position, spread, drawdown, daily profit cushion and recent trade behaviour.


The dashboard can show whether the EA is waiting, blocked, preparing a setup, or passing the local quality checks.



Recommended Setup


Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm or your broker's Gold symbol

Timeframe: M5

Profile: V7 More Trades built into the default EA inputs


Recommended first test:


1. Open MetaTrader 5.

2. Open a Gold chart such as XAUUSD or your broker's Gold symbol.

3. Set the chart timeframe to M5.

4. Drag LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 onto the chart.

5. Allow Algo Trading in the EA settings.

6. Turn on the main Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.

7. Check the dashboard for symbol, timeframe, spread, lot size, daily guard and waiting reason.

8. Run a Strategy Tester backtest using your own broker data before live use.



How To Change Settings


Open the EA Inputs tab before attaching the EA, or right-click the chart, choose Expert List, select LOCK30X XAU AI EA, then open Properties.


Important input areas:


Original LOCK30X Inputs

These control the basic pending-order behaviour, candle threshold, offset, expiry, stop loss and trailing stop logic.


Auto Lot And Capital Detection

These control account-based lot scaling. If automatic lot scaling is enabled, the EA calculates lot size from account equity, reference balance, step size, margin cap and maximum-lot limits.


EA 11 Adaptive Risk Controls

These settings reduce lot size during drawdown and recovery periods. They are designed to slow the EA down when the account is under pressure.


Daily Loss Protection

This controls the daily loss guard. It can monitor equity or balance, delete pending orders and close positions when the daily cutoff is reached, depending on the selected settings.


Hybrid Profit Boost

This is an additional selective trade layer. It should be adjusted carefully because it can increase both activity and risk.


Local AI Regime Filter

These settings control the internal quality score used by the EA. Raising the required score can reduce trades. Lowering it can increase trades but may also increase risk.


H1 Expansion Engine

This is a separate opportunity layer using H1 conditions. It can add larger continuation-style setups when enabled by its filters.


Direction Test Filters

These allow buy or sell setups to be enabled or disabled.


Setup Hour Test Filters

These control the trading windows. Changing these can strongly change the number of trades, drawdown profile and overall behaviour.


Stale Trade Exit Safety

These settings control optional maximum-hold and forced-exit behaviour.



Lot Size Notes


The displayed live lot size can be different from the base lot input because the EA may adjust it using:


Broker minimum lot size

Broker lot step

Free margin

Equity scaling

Drawdown brake

Recovery mode

Margin usage cap

Maximum-lot protection


Always check the calculated lot size on the dashboard before allowing live trading.



Before Live Use


Backtest on your own broker first. Different brokers can have different Gold symbols, spreads, commissions, contract sizes, stop levels, freeze levels, leverage and historical data quality.


Before running live, confirm:


Correct Gold symbol

M5 timeframe

Algo Trading enabled

EA trading allowed

Broker server time

Spread and commission

Free margin

Dashboard lot size

Daily loss guard settings

Maximum lot settings

Open trades and pending orders



Risk Notice


V7 More Trades is a higher-activity profile. Higher activity can create more opportunities, but it can also create deeper drawdowns, faster losing periods and higher margin pressure than a lower-frequency setup.


Trading Forex, CFDs and Gold involves substantial risk. LOCK30X XAU AI EA does not guarantee profit and does not prevent losses. Past performance, backtests and historical reports do not guarantee future results.

Support

If you need assistance with installation or settings, please contact ExpertCodeFX through the product Comments tab or the MQL5 messaging system.

When requesting technical support, please include your broker, Gold symbol, account leverage, MetaTrader 5 build, chart timeframe, relevant input settings, and any messages shown in the Experts or Journal tabs. Never share passwords or trading-account login details.


评分 1
Darence25
339
Darence25 2026.04.21 08:21 
 

Good Robot

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Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
专家
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5 (2)
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5 (28)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
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5 (46)
专家
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4.18 (40)
专家
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4.68 (25)
专家
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5 (7)
专家
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Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
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TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
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Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
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The Royal Mint M5 EA
Jarrod Emery
专家
The Royal Mint M5 EA The Royal Mint M5 EA is a gold-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . The EA is designed for traders who want an active but controlled gold trading system, using short-term market movement, session filters, trend behaviour, momentum conditions, and built-in risk management. It is built to trade both buy and sell opportunities on gold while keeping the execution style clean, structured, and easy to monitor. The Royal M
筛选:
Darence25
339
Darence25 2026.04.21 08:21 
 

Good Robot

Jarrod Emery
659
来自开发人员的回复 Jarrod Emery 2026.05.22 23:52
Cheers for that mate.
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