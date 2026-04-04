Lock30x XAUUSD
- 专家
-
Jarrod EmeryI'm an independent Expert Advisor developer with a practical background in trade, systems, and technical problem solving. Before moving into automated trading development, Jarrod worked as a builder for 17 years, where he developed a strong focus on structure, precision, reliability, and
- 版本: 2.80
- 更新: 8 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe.
Version 2.80 is the updated release from the v2.71 engine. It keeps the original LOCK30X pending-order concept, visual dashboard, chart colouring, local market-quality score, daily loss protection, drawdown brakes and H1 expansion framework, but now includes the V7 More Trades profile built directly into the EA default settings.
No external setfile is required.
The EA is ready to test from its default inputs after installation. Customers may still adjust the inputs manually, but the intended first-run profile is already included inside the robot.
Main Idea
LOCK30X does not chase every tick. It waits for completed M5 candles, checks the market conditions, then places pending orders only when the setup passes the built-in filters.
The v2.80 default profile is designed for users who want more activity than the older low-frequency Smooth Scaling style, while still using trading-hour filters, market-health checks and account protection rules.
The EA can place buy and sell setups, use automatic lot scaling, reduce risk during drawdown, monitor the daily loss guard, and display the current trading state directly on the chart.
Built-In V7 More Trades Profile
The V7 profile is now built into the EA defaults. It focuses the M5 core engine into selected server-time windows instead of leaving the EA open through every quiet or weaker period.
Default M5 core windows:
Buy windows: 07-08, 11-12 and 14-15
Sell windows: 15-16 and 17-18
These are server-time windows. Your broker's server time may differ from your local time, so always check the Strategy Tester and chart dashboard on your own broker.
The EA also includes a recent-market guard, H1 Expansion and Hybrid Profit Boost. These extra layers are designed to add selected opportunities only when their own filters allow them.
Core Features
Completed M5 candle logic
Pending-order entries
Buy and sell setup support
Built-in V7 More Trades default profile
Directional hour filters
Local AI-style market-quality score
Automatic account-based lot scaling
Equity-based scaling support
Drawdown brake
Recovery-mode lot reduction
Daily loss guard
Spread and market-health checks
H1 Expansion engine
Hybrid Profit Boost layer
Dashboard with live account and EA status
Premium chart colours and trade markers
No external API, cloud service, subscription or outside software required
Local AI-Style Market Score
LOCK30X includes a local AI-style score calculated inside MetaTrader 5. This is not a cloud AI service and does not connect to any external website.
The score is calculated from internal market and account conditions such as candle range, candle body strength, close position, spread, drawdown, daily profit cushion and recent trade behaviour.
The dashboard can show whether the EA is waiting, blocked, preparing a setup, or passing the local quality checks.
Recommended Setup
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm or your broker's Gold symbol
Timeframe: M5
Profile: V7 More Trades built into the default EA inputs
Recommended first test:
1. Open MetaTrader 5.
2. Open a Gold chart such as XAUUSD or your broker's Gold symbol.
3. Set the chart timeframe to M5.
4. Drag LOCK30X XAU AI EA v2.80 onto the chart.
5. Allow Algo Trading in the EA settings.
6. Turn on the main Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.
7. Check the dashboard for symbol, timeframe, spread, lot size, daily guard and waiting reason.
8. Run a Strategy Tester backtest using your own broker data before live use.
How To Change Settings
Open the EA Inputs tab before attaching the EA, or right-click the chart, choose Expert List, select LOCK30X XAU AI EA, then open Properties.
Important input areas:
Original LOCK30X Inputs
These control the basic pending-order behaviour, candle threshold, offset, expiry, stop loss and trailing stop logic.
Auto Lot And Capital Detection
These control account-based lot scaling. If automatic lot scaling is enabled, the EA calculates lot size from account equity, reference balance, step size, margin cap and maximum-lot limits.
EA 11 Adaptive Risk Controls
These settings reduce lot size during drawdown and recovery periods. They are designed to slow the EA down when the account is under pressure.
Daily Loss Protection
This controls the daily loss guard. It can monitor equity or balance, delete pending orders and close positions when the daily cutoff is reached, depending on the selected settings.
Hybrid Profit Boost
This is an additional selective trade layer. It should be adjusted carefully because it can increase both activity and risk.
Local AI Regime Filter
These settings control the internal quality score used by the EA. Raising the required score can reduce trades. Lowering it can increase trades but may also increase risk.
H1 Expansion Engine
This is a separate opportunity layer using H1 conditions. It can add larger continuation-style setups when enabled by its filters.
Direction Test Filters
These allow buy or sell setups to be enabled or disabled.
Setup Hour Test Filters
These control the trading windows. Changing these can strongly change the number of trades, drawdown profile and overall behaviour.
Stale Trade Exit Safety
These settings control optional maximum-hold and forced-exit behaviour.
Lot Size Notes
The displayed live lot size can be different from the base lot input because the EA may adjust it using:
Broker minimum lot size
Broker lot step
Free margin
Equity scaling
Drawdown brake
Recovery mode
Margin usage cap
Maximum-lot protection
Always check the calculated lot size on the dashboard before allowing live trading.
Before Live Use
Backtest on your own broker first. Different brokers can have different Gold symbols, spreads, commissions, contract sizes, stop levels, freeze levels, leverage and historical data quality.
Before running live, confirm:
Correct Gold symbol
M5 timeframe
Algo Trading enabled
EA trading allowed
Broker server time
Spread and commission
Free margin
Dashboard lot size
Daily loss guard settings
Maximum lot settings
Open trades and pending orders
Risk Notice
V7 More Trades is a higher-activity profile. Higher activity can create more opportunities, but it can also create deeper drawdowns, faster losing periods and higher margin pressure than a lower-frequency setup.
Trading Forex, CFDs and Gold involves substantial risk. LOCK30X XAU AI EA does not guarantee profit and does not prevent losses. Past performance, backtests and historical reports do not guarantee future results.
Support
If you need assistance with installation or settings, please contact ExpertCodeFX through the product Comments tab or the MQL5 messaging system.
When requesting technical support, please include your broker, Gold symbol, account leverage, MetaTrader 5 build, chart timeframe, relevant input settings, and any messages shown in the Experts or Journal tabs. Never share passwords or trading-account login details.
Good Robot