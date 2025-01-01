文档部分
ZeroMemory

通过引用，函数重置变量

void  ZeroMemory(
   void & variable      // 变量重置
   );

参量

变量

[in] [out]  变量通过引用传递，然后重置（从0开始初始化）

返回值

没有返回值

注释

如果函数参数是字符串，调用为NULL值
对于简单类型或数组，和由这些类型组成的结构和分类，都要简单重置
该对象包括串型和动态数组，ZeroMemory() 调用每个元素

对于没有被参量修饰语保护的任何数组，所有元素都归零。

复杂对象的数字，ZeroMemory() 调用每个元素

ZeroMemory() 不能应用到受 成员继承算法 保护的分类中

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 声明并初始化字符串
   string str="Test ZeroMemory func";
//--- 在对该行应用ZeroMemory()之前，将该行发送到日志
   PrintFormat("The line before applying ZeroMemory() to it: '%s'",str);
//--- 重置字符串并将结果发送到日志
   ZeroMemory(str);
   Print("The same line after applying ZeroMemory() to it: '",str,"'");
  /*
  结果：
   The line before applying ZeroMemory() to it: 'Test ZeroMemory func'
   The same line after applying ZeroMemory() to it: ''
  */
 
//--- 声明并初始化int类型的变量
   int var=123;
//--- 在对该行应用ZeroMemory()之前，将该行发送到日志
   PrintFormat("\nThe integer variable before applying ZeroMemory() to it: %d",var);
//--- 重置变量并将结果发送到日志
   ZeroMemory(var);
   PrintFormat("The same variable after applying ZeroMemory() to it: %d",var);
  /*
  结果：
   The integer variable before applying ZeroMemory() to it123
   The same variable after applying ZeroMemory() to it0
  */
 
//--- 声明并初始化int类型数组
   int arr[]={0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9};
//--- 在对数组应用ZeroMemory()之前将其发送到日志
   Print("\nThe integer array before applying ZeroMemory() to it:");
   ArrayPrint(arr);
//--- 重置数组并将结果发送到日志
   ZeroMemory(arr);
   Print("The same array after applying ZeroMemory() to it:");
   ArrayPrint(arr);
  /*
  结果：
   The integer array before applying ZeroMemory() to it:
   0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
   The same array after applying ZeroMemory() to it:
   0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  */
 
//--- 声明两个字段的结构 - 字符串字段和整数字段
   struct STest
     {
      string   var_string;
      long     var_long;
     };
//--- 声明并初始化STest结构类型的数组
   STest arr_struct[]={ {"0",0}, {"1",1}, {"2",2}, {"3",3} };
//--- 在对数组应用ZeroMemory()之前将其发送到日志
   Print("\nThe array struct before applying ZeroMemory() to it:");
   ArrayPrint(arr_struct);
//--- 重置结构数组并将结果发送到日志
   ZeroMemory(arr_struct);
   Print("The same array struct after applying ZeroMemory() to it:");
   ArrayPrint(arr_struct);
  /*
  结果：
   The array struct before applying ZeroMemory() to it:
       [var_string] [var_long]
   [0"0"                   0
   [1"1"                   1
   [2"2"                   2
   [3"3"                   3
   The same array struct after applying ZeroMemory() to it:
       [var_string] [var_long]
   [0null                  0
   [1null                  0
   [2null                  0
   [3null                  0
  */
  }