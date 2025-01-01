- Alert
TranslateKey
通过考虑到当前输入语言和控制键状态的虚拟键码返回Unicode字符。
|
short TranslateKey(
参数
key_code
[in] 键码。
返回值
成功转换情况下的Unicode字符。错误情况下，函数返回 -1。
注意
函数使用ToUnicodeEx将用户按下的键码转换为Unicode字符。如果没有触发ToUnicodeEx则可能发生错误–例如，试图接收SHIFT键字符时。
例如：
|
void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
另见