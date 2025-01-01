- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- Playsound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
GetTickCount
自从程序开始，GetTickCount()函数返回已过去的毫秒的数量。
|
uint GetTickCount();
返回值
无符号整型值
注释
系统定时器限制计数器，时间以一种无符号的整数来存储，因此，如果电脑不间断的工作，每49.7就会溢满。
例如：
|
#define MAX_SIZE 40
See also
日期和时间, EventSetMillisecondTimer, GetTickCount64, GetMicrosecondCount