//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 通过删除元素来删除列表 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMyList::Destroy()

{

//--- 循环工作服务指针

CItem* item;

//--- 循环检测并删除动态指针

while(CheckPointer(m_items)!=POINTER_INVALID)

{

item=m_items;

m_items=m_items.Next();

if(CheckPointer(item)==POINTER_DYNAMIC)

{

Print("Dynamic object ",item.Identifier()," to be deleted");

delete (item);

}

else Print("Non-dynamic object ",item.Identifier()," cannot be deleted");

}

//---

}