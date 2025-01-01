- Alert
CheckPointer
函数返回 指针对象类型
|
ENUM_POINTER_TYPE CheckPointer(
参量
anyobject
[in] 对象指针。
返回值
从 ENUM_POINTER_TYPE 枚举中返回值。
注释
想要调用不正确的指针到危险终止结果程序中，在使用指针之前，调用CheckPointer函数是有必要的，如下条件下，指针是不正确的：
该函数可以用来正确检测指针，非零值警告指针在访问时使用。
要快速验证指针，您还可以使用操作符"!" (示例)通过隐式调用CheckPointer函数来检查。
示例：
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
另见
对象指针 ，检测对象指针 ， 对象删除操作符的删除