CryptDecode
执行数组数据逆转换，通过CryptEncode()转换。
|
int CryptEncode(
参数
method
[in] 数组转换方法。可以是ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD 枚举的一个值。
data[]
[in] 源数组。
key[]
[in] 密钥数组。
result[]
[out] 目标数组。
返回值
错误情况下返回目标数组的字节数或0。若要获得有关错误 信息，调用 GetLastError() 函数。
示例：
|
input string InpKey = "ABCDEFG"; // 加密密钥
另见