input string InpKey = "ABCDEFG"; // 加密密钥



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string text="The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog";

uchar src[],dst[],key[];



//--- 准备加密密钥

StringToCharArray(InpKey,key);

//--- 准备src[]源数组

StringToCharArray(text,src);

//--- 显示源数据

PrintFormat("Initial data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));



//--- 使用DES方法加密src[]数组，key[]为56位密钥

int res=CryptEncode(CRYPT_DES,src,key,dst);



//--- 检查加密结果

if(res>0)

{

//--- 显示加密数据

PrintFormat("Encoded data: size=%d %s",res,ArrayToHex(dst));

//--- 使用DES方法解密dst[]数组数据，key[]为56位密钥

res=CryptDecode(CRYPT_DES,dst,key,src);

//--- 检查结果

if(res>0)

{

//--- 显示解密数据

PrintFormat("Decoded data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));

}

else

Print("CryptDecode failed. Error: ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("CryptEncode failed. Error: ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ArrayToHex |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string ArrayToHex(uchar &arr[],int count=-1)

{

string res="";



//--- 检查大小

if(count<0 || count>ArraySize(arr))

count=ArraySize(arr);



//--- 转到hexadecimal字符串

for(int i=0; i<count; i++)

res+=StringFormat("%.2X",arr[i]);



return(res);

}