//--- 定义

#define BALANCE_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // 结余回撤值，在该值停止测试

#define EQUITY_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // 净值回撤值，在该值停止测试



//--- 输入参数

input double InpLots = 0.1; // 手数

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // 止损点数

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // 止盈点数

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // 幻数

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差

//--- 全局变量

CTrade trade; // 交易类实例

CSymbolInfo symb; // 交易品种类实例

CAccountInfo account; // 交易账户类实例

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 成功初始化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 更新当前报价

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 如果余额或净值下降幅度超过BALANCE_LOSS_STOP和EQUITY_LOSS_STOP宏替换中指定的值，

//--- 则测试被认为不成功，并且调用TesterStop()函数

//--- 检查结余损失是否超过BALANCE_LOSS_STOP

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_STOP)

{

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),balance_prev-account.Balance(),account.Currency(),account.Balance(),account.Currency());

TesterStop();

/*

结果：

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.

TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval

*/

}

}

//--- 检查净值损失是否超过EQUITY_LOSS_STOP

if(equity_prev!=account.Equity())

{

if(account.Equity()<equity_prev-EQUITY_LOSS_STOP)

{

PrintFormat("The initial equity of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",equity_prev,account.Currency(),equity_prev-account.Equity(),account.Currency(),account.Equity(),account.Currency());

TesterStop();

/*

结果：

The initial equity of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.

TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval

*/

}

}

}