GetTickCount64
GetTickCount64()函数返回系统启动后经过的毫秒数。
ulong GetTickCount64();
返回值
一个ulong类型值。
注意
计数器仅限于系统计时器的精度，通常以10-16毫秒精度返回结果。与GetTickCount不同，它是uint类型，其内容在计算机连续运行的情况下，每49.7天超限一次，而GetTickCount64()可用于无限的计算机操作时间且不会超限。
示例：
