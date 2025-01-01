文档部分
MQL5参考普通函数GetTickCount64 

GetTickCount64

GetTickCount64()函数返回系统启动后经过的毫秒数。

ulong  GetTickCount64();

返回值

一个ulong类型值。

注意

计数器仅限于系统计时器的精度，通常以10-16毫秒精度返回结果。与GetTickCount不同，它是uint类型，其内容在计算机连续运行的情况下，每49.7天超限一次，而GetTickCount64()可用于无限的计算机操作时间且不会超限。

示例：

#define MAX_SIZE 40
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 用于测量计算40个Fibo数的时间的脚本                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];
 
//--- 存储初始值
   ulong start=GetTickCount64();
//--- 一个循环，在这个循环中，我们从Fibo序列中计算出给定数量的数字
   for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++) 
      fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);
//--- 以毫秒为单位获取花费的时间
   ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;
 
//--- 在EA日志中显示错误信息
   ArrayPrint(fib_array);
   PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 通过序列号获取Fibo号码的函数                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long TestFibo(long n)
  {
//--- 斐波序列的第一个成员
   if(n<2)
      return(1);
//--- 所有后续成员都使用该方程式计算
   return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));
  }

