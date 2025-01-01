#define MAX_SIZE 40



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 用于测量计算40个Fibo数的时间的脚本 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];



//--- 存储初始值

ulong start=GetTickCount64();

//--- 一个循环，在这个循环中，我们从Fibo序列中计算出给定数量的数字

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++)

fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);

//--- 以毫秒为单位获取花费的时间

ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;



//--- 在EA日志中显示错误信息

ArrayPrint(fib_array);

PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 通过序列号获取Fibo号码的函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//--- 斐波序列的第一个成员

if(n<2)

return(1);

//--- 所有后续成员都使用该方程式计算

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}