//--- 定义

#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // 结余回撤值，在该值时资金将被存入测试器中的账户



//--- 输入参数

input double InpLots = 0.1; // 手数

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // 止损点数

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // 止盈点数

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // 幻数

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差

//--- 全局变量

CTrade trade; // 交易类实例

CSymbolInfo symb; // 交易品种类实例

CAccountInfo account; // 交易账户类实例

...

double balance_dep_summ; //结余充值的总金额

uint balance_dep_total; // 结余充值次数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 保存初始结余值

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_dep_summ=0;

balance_dep_total=0;

//--- 成功初始化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 更新当前报价

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 如果结余下降幅度超过BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT宏替换中指定的值，

//--- 则需要充值账户并调用TesterDeposit()函数

//--- 检查结余损失是否超过BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)

{

double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());

if(TesterDeposit(loss))

{

balance_dep_total++;

balance_dep_summ+=loss;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

结果：

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.

deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done

Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 测试函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- 将以货币形式表示的最大结余回撤设置为输出处理程序值

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- 在日志中显示有关回撤、存款次数及其总金额的消息

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

//--- 返回结果

return(ret);

/*

结果：

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}