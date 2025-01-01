文档部分
MQL5参考普通函数TesterDeposit 

TesterDeposit

在测试期间模拟存款的特殊函数。它在一些资金管理系统中使用。

bool  TesterDeposit(
   double money      // 存款金额
   );

参数

money

[in]  以入金货币存入账户的资金。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。

 

示例：

//--- 定义
#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT  100.0    // 结余回撤值，在该值时资金将被存入测试器中的账户
 
//--- 输入参数
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // 手数
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // 止损点数
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // 止盈点数
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // 幻数
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // 偏差
//--- 全局变量
CTrade      trade;                     // 交易类实例
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // 交易品种类实例
CAccountInfo account;                  // 交易账户类实例
...
double      balance_dep_summ;          //结余充值的总金额
uint        balance_dep_total;         // 结余充值次数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA交易初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- 保存初始结余值
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_dep_summ=0;
   balance_dep_total=0;
//--- 成功初始化
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- 更新当前报价
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- 如果结余下降幅度超过BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT宏替换中指定的值，
//--- 则需要充值账户并调用TesterDeposit()函数
//--- 检查结余损失是否超过BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)
        {
         double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();
         PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());
         if(TesterDeposit(loss))
           {
            balance_dep_total++;
            balance_dep_summ+=loss;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
           }
         /*
        结果：
         The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USDIt is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.
         deal #45 balance 116.00 [depositdone
         Funds have been deposited into the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total deposits1Amount of deposits116.00 USD.
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 测试函数                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- 将以货币形式表示的最大结余回撤设置为输出处理程序值
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- 在日志中显示有关回撤、存款次数及其总金额的消息
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
//--- 返回结果
   return(ret);
   /*
  结果：
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal deposits46Amount of deposits5128.50 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
   */
  }

另见

TesterWithdrawal