//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 문자열 선언 및 초기화

string str="Test ZeroMemory func";

//--- ZeroMemory()를 적용하기 전에 로그에 행을 보냅니다.

PrintFormat("The line before applying ZeroMemory() to it: '%s'",str);

//--- 문자열을 재설정하고 결과를 로그로 보냅니다.

ZeroMemory(str);

Print("The same line after applying ZeroMemory() to it: '",str,"'");

/*

Result:

The line before applying ZeroMemory() to it: 'Test ZeroMemory func'

The same line after applying ZeroMemory() to it: ''

*/



//--- int형 변수 선언 및 초기화

int var=123;

//--- ZeroMemory()를 적용하기 전에 로그에 행을 보냅니다.

PrintFormat("

The integer variable before applying ZeroMemory() to it: %d",var);

//--- 변수를 재설정하고 결과를 로그에 보냅니다.

ZeroMemory(var);

PrintFormat("The same variable after applying ZeroMemory() to it: %d",var);

/*

Result:

The integer variable before applying ZeroMemory() to it: 123

The same variable after applying ZeroMemory() to it: 0

*/



//--- int형 배열을 선언하고 초기화합니다.

int arr[]={0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9};

//--- ZeroMemory()를 적용하기 전에 배열을 로그로 보냅니다.

Print("

The integer array before applying ZeroMemory() to it:");

ArrayPrint(arr);

//--- 배열을 재설정하고 결과를 로그에 보냅니다.

ZeroMemory(arr);

Print("The same array after applying ZeroMemory() to it:");

ArrayPrint(arr);

/*

Result:

The integer array before applying ZeroMemory() to it:

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

The same array after applying ZeroMemory() to it:

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

*/



//--- 두 필드(문자열 및 정수 필드)의 구조를 선언합니다.

struct STest

{

string var_string;

long var_long;

};

//--- STest 구조 유형의 배열을 선언하고 초기화합니다.

STest arr_struct[]={ {"0",0}, {"1",1}, {"2",2}, {"3",3} };

//--- ZeroMemory()를 적용하기 전에 배열을 로그로 보냅니다.

Print("

The array struct before applying ZeroMemory() to it:");

ArrayPrint(arr_struct);

//--- 구조 배열을 재설정하고 결과를 로그로 보냅니다.

ZeroMemory(arr_struct);

Print("The same array struct after applying ZeroMemory() to it:");

ArrayPrint(arr_struct);

/*

Result:

The array struct before applying ZeroMemory() to it:

[var_string] [var_long]

[0] "0" 0

[1] "1" 1

[2] "2" 2

[3] "3" 3

The same array struct after applying ZeroMemory() to it:

[var_string] [var_long]

[0] null 0

[1] null 0

[2] null 0

[3] null 0

*/

}