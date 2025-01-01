文档部分
MQL5参考普通函数TesterStatistics 

TesterStatistics

函数返回基于测试结果计算的指定统计参数的值。

double  TesterStatistics(
   ENUM_STATISTICS statistic_id      // ID
   );

参数

statistic_id

[in]  来自 ENUM_STATISTICS 枚举的统计参数的ID。

返回值

来自测试结果的统计参数的值。

注意

在测试器中函数可以在OnTester()OnDeinit() 内部调用。其他情况下结果不确定。

示例：

// 基于标准"MACD Sample.mq5"文件的EA
// 在Tester事件处理程序中显示TesterStatistics()的结果
#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots          =0.1// 手数
input int    InpTakeProfit    =50;  // 盈利（点数）
input int    InpTrailingStop  =30;  // 追踪止损（点数）
input int    InpMACDOpenLevel =3;   // MACD开盘价（点数）
input int    InpMACDCloseLevel=2;   // MACD收盘价（点数）
input int    InpMATrendPeriod =26;  // MA趋势线周期
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA交易初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
//--- 创建所有必要的对象
   if(!ExtExpert.Init())
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- 成功初始化
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
   static datetime limit_time=0// 考虑'timeout'的最后一次调用时间
//--- 如果时间超过指定的limit_time值
   if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)
     {
      //--- 检查数据
      if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2*InpMATrendPeriod)
        {
         //--- 如果成功，将limit_time增加'timeout'秒
         if(ExtExpert.Processing())
            limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tester handling function                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester(void)
  {
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR);
   double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
   int    trades_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);
   int    profit_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_TRADES);
   int    loss_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES);
   PrintFormat("%s: Profit = %.2f, trades total: %lu, profit trades total: %lu, loss trades total: %lu, profit factor: %.2f",__FUNCTION__,profit,trades_total,profit_total,loss_total,ret);
   return(ret);
   /*
  结果：
   OnTesterProfit = 209.84trades total13profit trades total11loss trades total2profit factor3.02
   final balance 10209.84 USD
   OnTester result 3.020606644198363
   */
  }  