//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 在图表评论区显示从10到1的倒计时

for(int i=10; i>0 && !IsStopped(); i--)

{

Comment(StringFormat("Wait %u seconds",i));

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- 在“到达”评论中编辑一段文字，描述脚本的目的

string text="This was a test showing how the Sleep() function works";

string mess="";

for(int i=0; i<(int)text.Length(); i++)

{

mess+=ShortToString(text.GetChar(i));

Sleep(100);

Comment(mess);

}

//--- 再见...

Sleep(1000);

for(int i=0; i<6; i++)

{

mess=(i % 2 == 0 ? "" : " Bye!");

Comment(mess);

Sleep(300);

}

//--- 删除图表上的文本

Comment("");

}