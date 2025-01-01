- Alert
Sleep
在当前执行的EA交易或脚本中，该函数是指在指定的时间间隔内暂停交易业务。
void Sleep(
参量
milliseconds
[in] 毫秒之内的内部延期
返回值
没有返回值
注释
The Sleep()函数不能被自定义指标调用，因为指标是以界面线路通过并不能够放慢速度，智能交易每0.1 second秒会检测。
示例：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+