创建预先参量 _LastError ，使其值等于 ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error

void  SetUserError(
   ushort user_error,   // 错误号
   );

参量

user_error

[in] 用户设置的错误编号。

返回值

没有返回值

注释

在使用SetUserError(user_error) 函数发生错误后， GetLastError() 返回值等于 ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error.

注释：

void OnStart()
  {
//--- 设置错误号 65537=(ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST +1)
   SetUserError(1);
//--- 获得上一个错误代码
   Print("GetLastError = ",GetLastError());
/* 
   Result
   GetLastError = 65537
*/ 
  }