SetUserError
创建预先参量 _LastError ，使其值等于 ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error
|
void SetUserError(
参量
user_error
[in] 用户设置的错误编号。
返回值
没有返回值
注释
在使用SetUserError(user_error) 函数发生错误后， GetLastError() 返回值等于 ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error.
注释：
|
void OnStart()