//--- 定义

#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // 结余盈利值，在该值时资金从测试器的账户中提取



//--- 输入参数

input double InpLots = 0.1; // 手数

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // 止损点数

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // 止盈点数

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // 幻数

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差

//--- 全局变量

CTrade trade; // 交易类实例

CSymbolInfo symb; // 交易品种类实例

CAccountInfo account; // 交易账户类实例

...

double balance_op_sum; // 结余操作的总额

uint balance_op_total; // 结余操作次数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 保存初始结余值

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_op_sum=0;

balance_op_total=0;

//--- 成功初始化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 更新当前报价

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 如果结余盈利超过在BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL宏替换中指定的当前结余值，

//--- 则需要从账户中提取这些资金。调用TesterWithdrawal()函数。

//--- 检查结余盈利是否超过BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)

{

double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;

PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());

if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))

{

balance_op_total++;

balance_op_summ+=profit;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

结果：

The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.

deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done

Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 测试函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- 将以货币形式表示的最大结余回撤设置为输出处理程序值

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- 在日志中显示有关回撤、提款次数及其总金额的消息

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

//--- 返回结果

return(ret);

/*

结果：

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}