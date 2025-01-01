文档部分
TesterWithdrawal

在测试过程中特殊函数模仿取消内存操作，可以用于资产管理系统中。

bool  TesterWithdrawal(
   double money      // 出金总额
   );

参量

money

[in]  要求出金的总钱数（用如今货币）

返回值

成功，返回 true，否则 - false.

 

示例：

//--- 定义
#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL   5  // 结余盈利值，在该值时资金从测试器的账户中提取
 
//--- 输入参数
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // 手数
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // 止损点数
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // 止盈点数
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // 幻数
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // 偏差
//--- 全局变量
CTrade      trade;                     // 交易类实例
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // 交易品种类实例
CAccountInfo account;                  // 交易账户类实例
...
double      balance_op_sum;            // 结余操作的总额
uint        balance_op_total;          // 结余操作次数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA交易初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- 保存初始结余值
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_op_sum=0;
   balance_op_total=0;
//--- 成功初始化
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- 更新当前报价
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- 如果结余盈利超过在BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL宏替换中指定的当前结余值，
//--- 则需要从账户中提取这些资金。调用TesterWithdrawal()函数。
//--- 检查结余盈利是否超过BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)
        {
         double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;
         PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());
         if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))
           {
            balance_op_total++;
            balance_op_summ+=profit;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
           }
         /*
        结果：
         The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USDNeed to withdraw these funds from the account.
         deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawaldone
         Funds have been withdrawn from the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total withdrawals1Amount of withdrawals21.00 USD.
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 测试函数                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- 将以货币形式表示的最大结余回撤设置为输出处理程序值
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- 在日志中显示有关回撤、提款次数及其总金额的消息
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
//--- 返回结果
   return(ret);
   /*
  结果：
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal withdrawals2Amount of withdrawals36.00 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
   */
  }

