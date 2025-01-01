- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
ZeroMemory
La funzione consente di ripristinare una variabile passata per riferimento.
|
void ZeroMemory(
Parametri
variabile
[In] [out] Variabile passata per riferimento che si vuole resettare (inizializzare con valori zero).
Valore restituito
Nessun valore restituito.
Nota
Se il parametro della funzione è una stringa, la chiamata sarà equivalente a NULL come valore.
Per i tipi semplici e loro array, nonché per strutture/classi composte di questi tipi, questo è un semplice reset.
Per gli oggetti che contengono le stringhe e gli array dinamici, viene chiamata ZeroMemory() per ogni elemento.
Per gli array non protetti dal modificatore const, questa è l'azzeramento di tutti gli elementi.
Per array di oggetti complessi, ZeroMemory() viene chiamata per ogni elemento.
ZeroMemory() non può essere applicata alle classi membri protetti o ereditati.
Esempio:
|
// L'EA basato su file standard "MACD Sample.mq5"