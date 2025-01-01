ZeroMemory

La funzione consente di ripristinare una variabile passata per riferimento.

void ZeroMemory(

void & variable

);

Parametri

variabile

[In] [out] Variabile passata per riferimento che si vuole resettare (inizializzare con valori zero).

Valore restituito

Nessun valore restituito.

Nota

Se il parametro della funzione è una stringa, la chiamata sarà equivalente a NULL come valore.

Per i tipi semplici e loro array, nonché per strutture/classi composte di questi tipi, questo è un semplice reset.

Per gli oggetti che contengono le stringhe e gli array dinamici, viene chiamata ZeroMemory() per ogni elemento.

Per gli array non protetti dal modificatore const, questa è l'azzeramento di tutti gli elementi.

Per array di oggetti complessi, ZeroMemory() viene chiamata per ogni elemento.

ZeroMemory() non può essere applicata alle classi membri protetti o ereditati.

Esempio: