- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
TranslateKey
Mevcut giriş dili ve kontrol anahtarının durumuna göre, sanal tuş kodu ile bir Unicode karaktere dönüş yapar.
|
short TranslateKey(
Parametreler
key_code
[in] Tuş kodu.
Dönüş Değeri
Başarı durumunda, unicode karakter Hata durumunda -1 dönüşü yapar.
Not
Fonksiyon kullanıcının bastığı tuşu Unicode karaktere dönüştürmek için ToUnicodeEx kullanır. ToUnicodeEx tetiklenmezse hata oluşabilir – örneğin, SHIFT tuşunun karakterini almaya çalışırken.
Örnek:
|
void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
