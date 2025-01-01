DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıYaygın FonksiyonlarTranslateKey 

TranslateKey

Mevcut giriş dili ve kontrol anahtarının durumuna göre, sanal tuş kodu ile bir Unicode karaktere dönüş yapar.

short  TranslateKey(
   int  key_code      // unicode karşılığı istenen tuş kodu
   );

Parametreler

key_code

[in]  Tuş kodu.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarı durumunda, unicode karakter Hata durumunda -1 dönüşü yapar.

Not

Fonksiyon kullanıcının bastığı tuşu Unicode karaktere dönüştürmek için ToUnicodeEx kullanır. ToUnicodeEx tetiklenmezse hata oluşabilir – örneğin, SHIFT tuşunun karakterini almaya çalışırken.

Örnek:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  { 
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {
      short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);
      //--- girilen karakter başarıyla Unicode'a dönüştürülmüş ise
      if(sym>0)
         Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");
      else
         Print("TranslateKey hatası, tuş=",lparam);
     }
  }

Ayrıca bakınız

Müşteri Terminali Olayları, OnChartEvent