TranslateKey
Returns a Unicode character by a virtual key code considering the current input language and the status of control keys.
short TranslateKey(
Parameters
key_code
[in] Key code.
Return Value
Unicode character in case of a successful conversion. The function returns -1 in case of an error.
Note
The function uses ToUnicodeEx to convert keys pressed by a user into Unicode characters. An error may occur in case ToUnicodeEx is not triggered – for example, when trying to receive the SHIFT key character.
Example:
void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
