TranslateKey

Returns a Unicode character by a virtual key code considering the current input language and the status of control keys.

short TranslateKey(

int key_code

);

Parameters

key_code

[in] Key code.

Return Value

Unicode character in case of a successful conversion. The function returns -1 in case of an error.

Note

The function uses ToUnicodeEx to convert keys pressed by a user into Unicode characters. An error may occur in case ToUnicodeEx is not triggered – for example, when trying to receive the SHIFT key character.

Example:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)

{

if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)

{

short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);

//--- if the entered character is successfully converted to Unicode

if(sym>0)

Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");

else

Print("Error in TranslateKey for key=",lparam);

}

}

See also

Client terminal events, OnChartEvent