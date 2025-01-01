문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス共通関数TranslateKey 

TranslateKey

현재 입력 언어와 제어 키 상태를 고려하여 가상 키 코드로 유니코드 문자를 반환합니다.

short  TranslateKey(
   int  key_code      // 유니코드 문자를 수신하기 위한 키 코드
   );

매개변수

key_code

[in]  키 코드.

값 반환

변환에 성공한 경우 유니코드 문자입니다. 이 함수는 오류 발생시 -1을 반환합니다.

주의

이 함수는 ToUnicodeEx를 사용하여 사용자가 누르는 키를 유니코드 문자로 변환합니다. ToUnicodeEx가 트리거 되지 않은 경우, 예를 들어 SHIFT 키 문자를 수신하려고 할 때 오류가 발생할 수 있습니다.

예를 들어:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  { 
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {
      short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);
      //--- 입력한 문자가 유니코드로 변환된 경우
      if(sym>0)
         Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");
      else
         Print("Error in TranslateKey for key=",lparam);
     }
  }

추가 참조

클라이언트 터미널 이벤트, OnChartEvent