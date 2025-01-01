void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)

{

if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)

{

short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);

//--- 입력한 문자가 유니코드로 변환된 경우

if(sym>0)

Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");

else

Print("Error in TranslateKey for key=",lparam);

}

}