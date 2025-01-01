MQL5 リファレンス共通関数TranslateKey
TranslateKey
현재 입력 언어와 제어 키 상태를 고려하여 가상 키 코드로 유니코드 문자를 반환합니다.
|
short TranslateKey(
매개변수
key_code
[in] 키 코드.
값 반환
변환에 성공한 경우 유니코드 문자입니다. 이 함수는 오류 발생시 -1을 반환합니다.
주의
이 함수는 ToUnicodeEx를 사용하여 사용자가 누르는 키를 유니코드 문자로 변환합니다. ToUnicodeEx가 트리거 되지 않은 경우, 예를 들어 SHIFT 키 문자를 수신하려고 할 때 오류가 발생할 수 있습니다.
예를 들어:
|
void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
