TranslateKey
Restituisce un carattere Unicode da un codice tasto virtuale considerando la lingua di input corrente e lo status dei tasti di controllo.
short TranslateKey(
Parametri
key_code
[in] Codice Tasto.
Valore di ritorno
Carattere Unicode in caso di successo della conversione. La funzione restituisce -1 in caso di errore.
Nota
La funzione usa ToUnicodeEx per convertire i tasti premuti da un utente in caratteri Unicode. Un errore può verificarsi nel caso in cui ToUnicodeEx non viene attivato – per esempio, quando si cerca di ricevere il carattere tasto SHIFT.
Esempio:
void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
