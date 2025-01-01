DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce un carattere Unicode da un codice tasto virtuale considerando la lingua di input corrente e lo status dei tasti di controllo.

short  TranslateKey(
   int  key_code      // codice tasto per la ricezione del carattere Unicode
   );

Parametri

key_code

[in] Codice Tasto.

Valore di ritorno

Carattere Unicode in caso di successo della conversione. La funzione restituisce -1 in caso di errore.

Nota

La funzione usa ToUnicodeEx per convertire i tasti premuti da un utente in caratteri Unicode. Un errore può verificarsi nel caso in cui ToUnicodeEx non viene attivato – per esempio, quando si cerca di ricevere il carattere tasto SHIFT.

Esempio:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  { 
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {
      short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);
      //--- se il carattere introdotto viene convertito con successo in Unicode
      if(sym>0)
         Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");
      else
         Print("Errore TranslateKey per key=",lparam);
     }
  }

Guarda anche

Eventi del Terminale Client, OnChartEvent