TranslateKey

Restituisce un carattere Unicode da un codice tasto virtuale considerando la lingua di input corrente e lo status dei tasti di controllo.

short TranslateKey(

int key_code

);

Parametri

key_code

[in] Codice Tasto.

Valore di ritorno

Carattere Unicode in caso di successo della conversione. La funzione restituisce -1 in caso di errore.

Nota

La funzione usa ToUnicodeEx per convertire i tasti premuti da un utente in caratteri Unicode. Un errore può verificarsi nel caso in cui ToUnicodeEx non viene attivato – per esempio, quando si cerca di ricevere il carattere tasto SHIFT.

Esempio:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)

{

if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)

{

short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);

//--- se il carattere introdotto viene convertito con successo in Unicode

if(sym>0)

Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");

else

Print("Errore TranslateKey per key=",lparam);

}

}

Guarda anche

Eventi del Terminale Client, OnChartEvent