MQL5 リファレンス共通関数TranslateKey
- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
TranslateKey
現在の入力言語とコントロールキーの状態を考慮して、仮想キーコードでUnicode文字を返します。
|
short TranslateKey(
パラメータ
key_code
[in] キーコ—ド
戻り値
変換が成功した場合はUnicode文字。エラーの場合は-1。
注意事項
この関数はToUnicodeExを使用してユーザーが押したキーをUnicode文字に変換します。ToUnicodeExがトリガされない場合（たとえば、SHIFTキー文字を受け取ろうとする場合など）にはエラーが発生することがあります。
例:
|
void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
参照