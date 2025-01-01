ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス共通関数TranslateKey 

TranslateKey

現在の入力言語とコントロールキーの状態を考慮して、仮想キーコードでUnicode文字を返します。

short  TranslateKey(
  int  key_code      // Unicode文字を受け取るキーコ—ド
  );

パラメータ

key_code

[in]  キーコ—ド

戻り値

変換が成功した場合はUnicode文字。エラーの場合は-1。

注意事項

この関数はToUnicodeExを使用してユーザーが押したキーをUnicode文字に変換します。ToUnicodeExがトリガされない場合（たとえば、SHIFTキー文字を受け取ろうとする場合など）にはエラーが発生することがあります。

例:

void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
 {
  if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
    {
    short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);
    //--- 入力された文字が最上にUnicodeに変換された場合
    if(sym>0)
        Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");
    else
        Print("Error in TranslateKey for key=",lparam);
    }
 }

参照

クライアント端末イベントOnChartEvent