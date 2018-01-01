//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnTester_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Sample EA with the OnTester() handler"

#property description "As a custom optimization criterion, "

#property description "the ratio of the balance graph linear regression"

#property description "divided by the deviation mean-square error is returned"

//--- 包含交易操作类

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

//--- EA输入参数

input double Lots = 0.1; // 交易量

input int Slippage = 10; // 可允许滑移

input int MovingPeriod = 80; // 移动平均线时间

input int MovingShift = 6; // 移动平均线移位

//--- 全局变量

int IndicatorHandle=0; // 指标句柄

bool IsHedging=false; // 账户标识

CTrade trade; // 为执行交易操作

//---

#define EA_MAGIC 18052018

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查持仓开仓条件 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckForOpen(void)

{

MqlRates rt[2];

//--- 仅在新柱形图开始进行交易

if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)

{

Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");

return;

}

//--- 报价量

if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)

return;

//--- 接收移动平均线值

double ma[1];

if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)

{

Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");

return;

}

//--- 检查信号是否存在

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE;

//--- 蜡烛图开盘高于移动平均线但收盘低于移动平均线

if(rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])

signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; //买入信号

else // 蜡烛图开盘低于移动平均线但收盘高于移动平均线

{

if(rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])

signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;// 卖出信号

}

//--- 附加检查

if(signal!=WRONG_VALUE)

{

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)

{

double price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SYMBOL_BID:SYMBOL_ASK);

trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,signal,Lots,price,0,0);

}

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查持仓平仓条件 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckForClose(void)

{

MqlRates rt[2];

//--- 仅在新柱形图开始进行交易

if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)

{

Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");

return;

}

if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)

return;

//--- 接收移动平均线值

double ma[1];

if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)

{

Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");

return;

}

//--- 已使用PositionSelect()提前选择持仓

bool signal=false;

long type=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);

//--- 蜡烛图开盘高于移动平均线但收盘低于移动平均线――关闭卖出持仓

if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_SELL && rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])

signal=true;

//--- 蜡烛图开盘低于移动平均线但收盘高于移动平均线――关闭买入持仓

if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_BUY && rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])

signal=true;

//--- 附加检查

if(signal)

{

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)

trade.PositionClose(_Symbol,Slippage);

}

//---

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 选择一个考虑账户类型的持仓：单边持仓或锁仓持仓 |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SelectPosition()

{

bool res=false;

//--- 选择一个锁仓账户系统的持仓

if(IsHedging)

{

uint total=PositionsTotal();

for(uint i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string position_symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);

if(_Symbol==position_symbol && EA_MAGIC==PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC))

{

res=true;

break;

}

}

}

//--- 选择一个单边账户系统的持仓

else

{

if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))

return(false);

else

return(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==EA_MAGIC); //---check Magic number

}

//--- 执行结果

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit(void)

{

//--- 设置一个交易类型：单边交易类型或锁仓交易类型

IsHedging=((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);

//--- 初始化一个用于正确持仓控制的对象

trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(EA_MAGIC);

trade.SetMarginMode();

trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());

trade.SetDeviationInPoints(Slippage);

//--- 创建移动平均线指标

IndicatorHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

if(IndicatorHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

printf("Error creating iMA indicator");

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- ok

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA报价函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick(void)

{

//--- 如果已开仓，请检查平仓条件

if(SelectPosition())

CheckForClose();

// 检查持仓开仓条件

CheckForOpen();

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 测试函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- 自定义准则优化值（越高越好）

double ret=0.0;

//--- 将交易结果转到数组

double array[];

double trades_volume;

GetTradeResultsToArray(array,trades_volume);

int trades=ArraySize(array);

//--- 如果少于10个交易，那么测试结果没有正值

if(trades<10)

return (0);

//--- 每个交易的平均结果

double average_pl=0;

for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++)

average_pl+=array[i];

average_pl/=trades;

//--- 显示单测试模式的消息

if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) && !MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION))

PrintFormat("%s: Trades=%d, Average profit=%.2f",__FUNCTION__,trades,average_pl);

//--- 计算利润图的线性回归比

double a,b,std_error;

double chart[];

if(!CalculateLinearRegression(array,chart,a,b))

return (0);

//--- 计算回归线与图表偏差的误差

if(!CalculateStdError(chart,a,b,std_error))

return (0);

//--- 计算趋势利润与标准偏差的比率

ret=(std_error == 0.0) ? a*trades : a*trades/std_error;

//--- 返回自定义标准优化值

return(ret);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 获取交易的利润/亏损的数组 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTradeResultsToArray(double &pl_results[],double &volume)

{

//--- 请求完整的交易历史

if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))

return (false);

uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

volume=0;

//--- 设置预付款数组的初始大小 - 根据历史中的交易数量

ArrayResize(pl_results,total_deals);

//--- 解决交易结果的交易计数器 - 盈利或亏损

int counter=0;

ulong ticket_history_deal=0;

//--- 检查所有交易

for(uint i=0;i<total_deals;i++)

{

//--- 选择一个交易

if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)

{

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry =(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY);

long deal_type =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE);

double deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);

double deal_volume =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_VOLUME);

//--- 我们只对交易操作感兴趣

if((deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_BUY) && (deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_SELL))

continue;

//--- 只有解决盈利/亏损的交易

if(deal_entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_IN)

{

//--- 将交易结果写入数组并增加交易的计数器

pl_results[counter]=deal_profit;

volume+=deal_volume;

counter++;

}

}

}

//--- 设置数组的最终大小

ArrayResize(pl_results,counter);

return (true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 计算线性回归 y=a*x+b |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CalculateLinearRegression(double &change[],double &chartline[],

double &a_coef,double &b_coef)

{

//--- 检查数据充分性

if(ArraySize(change)<3)

return (false);

//--- 创建一个累积图表数组

int N=ArraySize(change);

ArrayResize(chartline,N);

chartline[0]=change[0];

for(int i=1;i<N;i++)

chartline[i]=chartline[i-1]+change[i];

//--- 现在，计算回归比率

double x=0,y=0,x2=0,xy=0;

for(int i=0;i<N;i++)

{

x=x+i;

y=y+chartline[i];

xy=xy+i*chartline[i];

x2=x2+i*i;

}

a_coef=(N*xy-x*y)/(N*x2-x*x);

b_coef=(y-a_coef*x)/N;

//---

return (true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 计算指定a和b的平均-平方偏差误差 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CalculateStdError(double &data[],double a_coef,double b_coef,double &std_err)

{

//--- 平方和错误

double error=0;

int N=ArraySize(data);

if(N<=2)

return (false);

for(int i=0;i<N;i++)

error+=MathPow(a_coef*i+b_coef-data[i],2);

std_err=MathSqrt(error/(N-2));

//---

return (true);

}