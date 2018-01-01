文档部分
MQL5参考事件处理OnTester 

OnTester

Tester事件发生时在EA中调用这个函数，测试之后执行必要的操作。

double  OnTester(void);

返回值

用于评估测试结果的自定义标准优化的值。  

注意

OnTester()函数只有在测试EA时可被使用，主要用于计算在优化输入参数时用作‘Custom max（最大自定义）’准则的值。

在遗传优化过程中，在一代内对结果进行降序排列。这意味着从优化准则的角度来看，具有最高价值的结果被认为是最高的。这种排序最糟糕的值被排在最后，并随后丢弃。因此，它们不参与形成下一代。

因此，OnTester()函数不仅允许您创建和保存您自己的测试结果报告，还可以控制优化过程，找出交易策略的最佳参数。

以下就是计算自定义准则优化的示例。意在计算结余图形的线性回归。这在使用结余图形优化策略，并将结果与“结余 + 最大夏普比率”准则进行比较文章中进行描述。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              OnTester_Sample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Sample EA with the OnTester() handler"
#property description "As a custom optimization criterion, "
#property description "the ratio of the balance graph linear regression"
#property description "divided by the deviation mean-square error is returned"
//--- 包含交易操作类
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
//--- EA输入参数
input double Lots               = 0.1;     // 交易量
input int    Slippage           = 10;      // 可允许滑移
input int    MovingPeriod       = 80;      // 移动平均线时间
input int    MovingShift        = 6;       // 移动平均线移位
//--- 全局变量
int    IndicatorHandle=0;  // 指标句柄
bool   IsHedging=false;    // 账户标识
CTrade trade;              // 为执行交易操作
//--- 
#define EA_MAGIC 18052018
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查持仓开仓条件                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForOpen(void)
  {
   MqlRates rt[2];
//--- 仅在新柱形图开始进行交易
   if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)
     {
      Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");
      return;
     }
//--- 报价量
   if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)
      return;
//--- 接收移动平均线值
   double   ma[1];
   if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)
     {
      Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");
      return;
     }
//--- 检查信号是否存在
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- 蜡烛图开盘高于移动平均线但收盘低于移动平均线
   if(rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])
      signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;    //买入信号
   else // 蜡烛图开盘低于移动平均线但收盘高于移动平均线
     {
      if(rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])
         signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;// 卖出信号
     }
//--- 附加检查
   if(signal!=WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)
        {
         double price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SYMBOL_BID:SYMBOL_ASK);
         trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,signal,Lots,price,0,0);
        }
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查持仓平仓条件                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForClose(void)
  {
   MqlRates rt[2];
//--- 仅在新柱形图开始进行交易
   if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)
     {
      Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");
      return;
     }
   if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)
      return;
//--- 接收移动平均线值
   double   ma[1];
   if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)
     {
      Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");
      return;
     }
//--- 已使用PositionSelect()提前选择持仓
   bool signal=false;
   long type=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
//--- 蜡烛图开盘高于移动平均线但收盘低于移动平均线――关闭卖出持仓
   if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_SELL && rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])
      signal=true;
//--- 蜡烛图开盘低于移动平均线但收盘高于移动平均线――关闭买入持仓
   if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_BUY && rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])
      signal=true;
//--- 附加检查
   if(signal)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)
         trade.PositionClose(_Symbol,Slippage);
     }
//---
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 选择一个考虑账户类型的持仓：单边持仓或锁仓持仓                            |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SelectPosition()
  {
   bool res=false;
//--- 选择一个锁仓账户系统的持仓
   if(IsHedging)
     {
      uint total=PositionsTotal();
      for(uint i=0; i<total; i++)
        {
         string position_symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);
         if(_Symbol==position_symbol && EA_MAGIC==PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC))
           {
            res=true;
            break;
           }
        }
     }
//--- 选择一个单边账户系统的持仓
   else
     {
      if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))
         return(false);
      else
         return(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==EA_MAGIC); //---check Magic number
     }
//--- 执行结果
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA交易初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
//--- 设置一个交易类型：单边交易类型或锁仓交易类型
   IsHedging=((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);
//--- 初始化一个用于正确持仓控制的对象
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(EA_MAGIC);
   trade.SetMarginMode();
   trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(Slippage);
//--- 创建移动平均线指标
   IndicatorHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(IndicatorHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      printf("Error creating iMA indicator");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- ok
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA报价函数                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
//--- 如果已开仓，请检查平仓条件
   if(SelectPosition())
      CheckForClose();
// 检查持仓开仓条件
   CheckForOpen();
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 测试函数                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- 自定义准则优化值（越高越好）
   double ret=0.0;
//--- 将交易结果转到数组
   double array[];
   double trades_volume;
   GetTradeResultsToArray(array,trades_volume);
   int trades=ArraySize(array);
//--- 如果少于10个交易，那么测试结果没有正值
   if(trades<10)
      return (0);
//--- 每个交易的平均结果
   double average_pl=0;
   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++)
      average_pl+=array[i];
   average_pl/=trades;
//--- 显示单测试模式的消息
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) && !MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION))
      PrintFormat("%s: Trades=%d, Average profit=%.2f",__FUNCTION__,trades,average_pl);
//--- 计算利润图的线性回归比
   double a,b,std_error;
   double chart[];
   if(!CalculateLinearRegression(array,chart,a,b))
      return (0);
//--- 计算回归线与图表偏差的误差
   if(!CalculateStdError(chart,a,b,std_error))
      return (0);
//--- 计算趋势利润与标准偏差的比率
   ret=(std_error == 0.0) ? a*trades : a*trades/std_error;
//--- 返回自定义标准优化值
   return(ret);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 获取交易的利润/亏损的数组                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradeResultsToArray(double &pl_results[],double &volume)
  {
//--- 请求完整的交易历史
   if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
      return (false);
   uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
   volume=0;
//--- 设置预付款数组的初始大小 - 根据历史中的交易数量
   ArrayResize(pl_results,total_deals);
//--- 解决交易结果的交易计数器 - 盈利或亏损
   int counter=0;
   ulong ticket_history_deal=0;
//--- 检查所有交易
   for(uint i=0;i<total_deals;i++)
     {
      //--- 选择一个交易 
      if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry  =(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY);
         long            deal_type   =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE);
         double          deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);
         double          deal_volume =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_VOLUME);
         //--- 我们只对交易操作感兴趣        
         if((deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_BUY) && (deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_SELL))
            continue;
         //--- 只有解决盈利/亏损的交易
         if(deal_entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_IN)
           {
            //--- 将交易结果写入数组并增加交易的计数器
            pl_results[counter]=deal_profit;
            volume+=deal_volume;
            counter++;
           }
        }
     }
//--- 设置数组的最终大小
   ArrayResize(pl_results,counter);
   return (true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 计算线性回归 y=a*x+b                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateLinearRegression(double  &change[],double &chartline[],
                               double  &a_coef,double  &b_coef)
  {
//--- 检查数据充分性
   if(ArraySize(change)<3)
      return (false);
//--- 创建一个累积图表数组
   int N=ArraySize(change);
   ArrayResize(chartline,N);
   chartline[0]=change[0];
   for(int i=1;i<N;i++)
      chartline[i]=chartline[i-1]+change[i];
//--- 现在，计算回归比率
   double x=0,y=0,x2=0,xy=0;
   for(int i=0;i<N;i++)
     {
      x=x+i;
      y=y+chartline[i];
      xy=xy+i*chartline[i];
      x2=x2+i*i;
     }
   a_coef=(N*xy-x*y)/(N*x2-x*x);
   b_coef=(y-a_coef*x)/N;
//---
   return (true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  计算指定a和b的平均-平方偏差误差                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool  CalculateStdError(double  &data[],double  a_coef,double  b_coef,double &std_err)
  {
//--- 平方和错误
   double error=0;
   int N=ArraySize(data);
   if(N<=2)
      return (false);
   for(int i=0;i<N;i++)
      error+=MathPow(a_coef*i+b_coef-data[i],2);
   std_err=MathSqrt(error/(N-2));
//--- 
   return (true);
  }

另见

测试交易策略TesterHideIndicators处理优化结果TesterStatisticsOnTesterInitOnTesterDeinitOnTesterPassMQL_TESTERMQL_OPTIMIZATIONFileOpenFileWriteFileLoadFileSave