|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTester_Sample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Sample EA with the OnTester() handler"
#property description "As a custom optimization criterion, "
#property description "the ratio of the balance graph linear regression"
#property description "divided by the deviation mean-square error is returned"
//--- 包含交易操作类
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
//--- EA输入参数
input double Lots = 0.1; // 交易量
input int Slippage = 10; // 可允许滑移
input int MovingPeriod = 80; // 移动平均线时间
input int MovingShift = 6; // 移动平均线移位
//--- 全局变量
int IndicatorHandle=0; // 指标句柄
bool IsHedging=false; // 账户标识
CTrade trade; // 为执行交易操作
//---
#define EA_MAGIC 18052018
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查持仓开仓条件 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForOpen(void)
{
MqlRates rt[2];
//--- 仅在新柱形图开始进行交易
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)
{
Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");
return;
}
//--- 报价量
if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)
return;
//--- 接收移动平均线值
double ma[1];
if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)
{
Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");
return;
}
//--- 检查信号是否存在
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- 蜡烛图开盘高于移动平均线但收盘低于移动平均线
if(rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])
signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; //买入信号
else // 蜡烛图开盘低于移动平均线但收盘高于移动平均线
{
if(rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])
signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;// 卖出信号
}
//--- 附加检查
if(signal!=WRONG_VALUE)
{
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)
{
double price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SYMBOL_BID:SYMBOL_ASK);
trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,signal,Lots,price,0,0);
}
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查持仓平仓条件 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForClose(void)
{
MqlRates rt[2];
//--- 仅在新柱形图开始进行交易
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)
{
Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");
return;
}
if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)
return;
//--- 接收移动平均线值
double ma[1];
if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)
{
Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");
return;
}
//--- 已使用PositionSelect()提前选择持仓
bool signal=false;
long type=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
//--- 蜡烛图开盘高于移动平均线但收盘低于移动平均线――关闭卖出持仓
if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_SELL && rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])
signal=true;
//--- 蜡烛图开盘低于移动平均线但收盘高于移动平均线――关闭买入持仓
if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_BUY && rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])
signal=true;
//--- 附加检查
if(signal)
{
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)
trade.PositionClose(_Symbol,Slippage);
}
//---
}
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 选择一个考虑账户类型的持仓：单边持仓或锁仓持仓 |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SelectPosition()
{
bool res=false;
//--- 选择一个锁仓账户系统的持仓
if(IsHedging)
{
uint total=PositionsTotal();
for(uint i=0; i<total; i++)
{
string position_symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);
if(_Symbol==position_symbol && EA_MAGIC==PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC))
{
res=true;
break;
}
}
}
//--- 选择一个单边账户系统的持仓
else
{
if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))
return(false);
else
return(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==EA_MAGIC); //---check Magic number
}
//--- 执行结果
return(res);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA交易初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
{
//--- 设置一个交易类型：单边交易类型或锁仓交易类型
IsHedging=((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);
//--- 初始化一个用于正确持仓控制的对象
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(EA_MAGIC);
trade.SetMarginMode();
trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
trade.SetDeviationInPoints(Slippage);
//--- 创建移动平均线指标
IndicatorHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
if(IndicatorHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
printf("Error creating iMA indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- ok
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA报价函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
{
//--- 如果已开仓，请检查平仓条件
if(SelectPosition())
CheckForClose();
// 检查持仓开仓条件
CheckForOpen();
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 测试函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
//--- 自定义准则优化值（越高越好）
double ret=0.0;
//--- 将交易结果转到数组
double array[];
double trades_volume;
GetTradeResultsToArray(array,trades_volume);
int trades=ArraySize(array);
//--- 如果少于10个交易，那么测试结果没有正值
if(trades<10)
return (0);
//--- 每个交易的平均结果
double average_pl=0;
for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++)
average_pl+=array[i];
average_pl/=trades;
//--- 显示单测试模式的消息
if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) && !MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION))
PrintFormat("%s: Trades=%d, Average profit=%.2f",__FUNCTION__,trades,average_pl);
//--- 计算利润图的线性回归比
double a,b,std_error;
double chart[];
if(!CalculateLinearRegression(array,chart,a,b))
return (0);
//--- 计算回归线与图表偏差的误差
if(!CalculateStdError(chart,a,b,std_error))
return (0);
//--- 计算趋势利润与标准偏差的比率
ret=(std_error == 0.0) ? a*trades : a*trades/std_error;
//--- 返回自定义标准优化值
return(ret);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 获取交易的利润/亏损的数组 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradeResultsToArray(double &pl_results[],double &volume)
{
//--- 请求完整的交易历史
if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
return (false);
uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
volume=0;
//--- 设置预付款数组的初始大小 - 根据历史中的交易数量
ArrayResize(pl_results,total_deals);
//--- 解决交易结果的交易计数器 - 盈利或亏损
int counter=0;
ulong ticket_history_deal=0;
//--- 检查所有交易
for(uint i=0;i<total_deals;i++)
{
//--- 选择一个交易
if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
{
ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry =(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY);
long deal_type =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE);
double deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);
double deal_volume =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_VOLUME);
//--- 我们只对交易操作感兴趣
if((deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_BUY) && (deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_SELL))
continue;
//--- 只有解决盈利/亏损的交易
if(deal_entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_IN)
{
//--- 将交易结果写入数组并增加交易的计数器
pl_results[counter]=deal_profit;
volume+=deal_volume;
counter++;
}
}
}
//--- 设置数组的最终大小
ArrayResize(pl_results,counter);
return (true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 计算线性回归 y=a*x+b |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateLinearRegression(double &change[],double &chartline[],
double &a_coef,double &b_coef)
{
//--- 检查数据充分性
if(ArraySize(change)<3)
return (false);
//--- 创建一个累积图表数组
int N=ArraySize(change);
ArrayResize(chartline,N);
chartline[0]=change[0];
for(int i=1;i<N;i++)
chartline[i]=chartline[i-1]+change[i];
//--- 现在，计算回归比率
double x=0,y=0,x2=0,xy=0;
for(int i=0;i<N;i++)
{
x=x+i;
y=y+chartline[i];
xy=xy+i*chartline[i];
x2=x2+i*i;
}
a_coef=(N*xy-x*y)/(N*x2-x*x);
b_coef=(y-a_coef*x)/N;
//---
return (true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 计算指定a和b的平均-平方偏差误差 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateStdError(double &data[],double a_coef,double b_coef,double &std_err)
{
//--- 平方和错误
double error=0;
int N=ArraySize(data);
if(N<=2)
return (false);
for(int i=0;i<N;i++)
error+=MathPow(a_coef*i+b_coef-data[i],2);
std_err=MathSqrt(error/(N-2));
//---
return (true);
}