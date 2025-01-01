//--- 정의

#define BALANCE_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // 테스트가 중단되는 잔액 감소 값

#define EQUITY_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // 테스트가 중단되는 실시간 잔고 감소 가치



//--- 입력 매개변수

input double InpLots = 0.1; // 랏

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // 스탑로스 포인트로

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // 이익 실현 포인트로

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // 매직 넘버

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 편차

//--- 글로벌 변수

CTrade trade; // 거래 클래스 인스턴스

CSymbolInfo symb; // 심볼 클래스 인스턴스

CAccountInfo account; // 거래 계정 클래스 인스턴스

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 초기화 성공

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 현재 호가 업데이트

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 잔액이나 실시간 잔고사 BALANCE_LOSS_STOP 및 EQUITY_LOSS_STOP 매크로 대체에 표시된 것보다 더 많이 떨어진 경우,

//--- 테스트가 실패한 것으로 간주되고 TesterStop() 함수가 호출됩니다.

//--- BALANCE_LOSS_STOP 이상으로 잔액이 손실되었는지 확인합니다.

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_STOP)

{

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),balance_prev-account.Balance(),account.Currency(),account.Balance(),account.Currency());

TesterStop();

/*

Result:

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.

TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval

*/

}

}

//--- EQUITY_LOSS_STOP 이상으로 실시간 잔고의 손실을 확인합니다.

if(equity_prev!=account.Equity())

{

if(account.Equity()<equity_prev-EQUITY_LOSS_STOP)

{

PrintFormat("The initial equity of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",equity_prev,account.Currency(),equity_prev-account.Equity(),account.Currency(),account.Equity(),account.Currency());

TesterStop();

/*

Result:

The initial equity of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.

TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval

*/

}

}

}