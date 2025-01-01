|
//--- define
#define BALANCE_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // value of the balance drawdown, at which testing is stopped
#define EQUITY_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // value of the equity drawdown, at which testing is stopped
//--- 入力パラメータ
input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット
input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ポイント単位のストップロス
input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // ポイント単位のテイクプロフィット
sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー
sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差
//--- グローバル変数
CTrade trade; // 取引クラスのインスタンス
CSymbolInfo symb; // 銘柄クラスのインスタンス
CAccountInfo account; // 取引口座クラスのインスタンス
...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
...
//--- 正常な初期化
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- 現在の相場を更新する
if(!symb.RefreshRates())
return;
...
//--- 残高または資本がBALANCE_LOSS_STOPおよびEQUITY_LOSS_STOPマクロ置換で示されている以上に減少した場合
//--- テストは失敗したとみなされ、TesterStop()関数が呼び出される
//--- BALANCE_LOSS_STOPを超える残高損失を確認する
if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
{
if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_STOP)
{
PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),balance_prev-account.Balance(),account.Currency(),account.Balance(),account.Currency());
TesterStop();
/*
結果:
The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.
TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval
*/
}
}
//--- EQUITY_LOSS_STOPを超える資本の損失を確認する
if(equity_prev!=account.Equity())
{
if(account.Equity()<equity_prev-EQUITY_LOSS_STOP)
{
PrintFormat("The initial equity of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",equity_prev,account.Currency(),equity_prev-account.Equity(),account.Currency(),account.Equity(),account.Currency());
TesterStop();
/*
結果:
The initial equity of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.
TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval
*/
}
}
}