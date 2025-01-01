//--- define

#define BALANCE_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // value of the balance drawdown, at which testing is stopped

#define EQUITY_LOSS_STOP 100.0 // value of the equity drawdown, at which testing is stopped



//--- 入力パラメータ

input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ポイント単位のストップロス

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // ポイント単位のテイクプロフィット

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 偏差

//--- グローバル変数

CTrade trade; // 取引クラスのインスタンス

CSymbolInfo symb; // 銘柄クラスのインスタンス

CAccountInfo account; // 取引口座クラスのインスタンス

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 正常な初期化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 現在の相場を更新する

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 残高または資本がBALANCE_LOSS_STOPおよびEQUITY_LOSS_STOPマクロ置換で示されている以上に減少した場合

//--- テストは失敗したとみなされ、TesterStop()関数が呼び出される

//--- BALANCE_LOSS_STOPを超える残高損失を確認する

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_STOP)

{

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),balance_prev-account.Balance(),account.Currency(),account.Balance(),account.Currency());

TesterStop();

/*

結果:

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.

TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval

*/

}

}

//--- EQUITY_LOSS_STOPを超える資本の損失を確認する

if(equity_prev!=account.Equity())

{

if(account.Equity()<equity_prev-EQUITY_LOSS_STOP)

{

PrintFormat("The initial equity of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s, and now has a value of %.2f %s. Stop testing.",equity_prev,account.Currency(),equity_prev-account.Equity(),account.Currency(),account.Equity(),account.Currency());

TesterStop();

/*

結果:

The initial equity of 10000.00 USD decreased by 100.10 USD, and now has a value of 9899.90 USD. Stop testing.

TesterStop() called on 9% of testing interval

*/

}

}

}