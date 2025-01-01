- Alert
GetTickCount64
GetTickCount64() 関数はシステムが起動してからの経過時間をミリ秒数で返します。
|
ulong GetTickCount64();
戻り値
ulong型の値。
注意事項
カウンタはシステムタイマーの精度に制限され、通常は10〜16ミリ秒の精度で結果が返されます。uint型であって、コンピュータが継続して操作された場合には49.7日ごとに内容がオーバーフローするGetTickCountとは異なり、GetTickCount64()は、オーバーフローの影響を受けず、コンピュータ操作時間は無制限です。
例：
|
#define MAX_SIZE 40
参照
日付と時刻、EventSetMillisecondTimer、GetTickCount、 GetMicrosecondCount