#define MAX_SIZE 40



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 40フィボナッチ数の計算時間を測定するためのスクリプト |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];



//--- 初期値を収納する

ulong start=GetTickCount64();

//--- フィボナッチ数列から指定された数の数値を計算するループ

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++)

fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);

//--- かかった時間をミリ秒単位で取得する

ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;



//--- エキスパート操作ログでエラーメッセージを表示する

ArrayPrint(fib_array);

PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| フィボナッチ数をシリアル番号で取得するための関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//--- フィボナッチ数列の最初のメンバ

if(n<2)

return(1);

//--- 続く全てのメンバは、以下の式で計算される

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}