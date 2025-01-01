#define MAX_SIZE 40



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 40 fibo sayısının hesaplanma süresini ölçmek için komut dosyası |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];



//--- başlangıç değerini sakla

ulong start=GetTickCount64();

//--- fibo serisinden belirli sayıda sayıyı hesapladığımız bir döngü

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++)

fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);

//--- harcanan zamanı milisaniye cinsinden al

ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;



//--- Uzman Danışman günlüğünde hata mesajını görüntüle

ArrayPrint(fib_array);

PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Serideki numarasına göre fibo sayısını elde etme fonksiyonu |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//--- fibo serisinin ilk üyesi

if(n<2)

return(1);

//--- sonraki tüm üyeler bu denklem kullanılarak hesaplanır

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}