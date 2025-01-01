DokümantasyonBölümler
GetTickCount64

GetTickCount64() fonksiyonu, sistemin başlatılmasından bu yana geçen milisaniye sayısını geri döndürür.

ulong  GetTickCount64();

Geri dönüş değeri

ulong tipi değer.

Not

Sayaç, genellikle 10-16 milisaniye hassasiyetle sonuç veren sistem saatinin doğruluğuyla sınırlıdır. uint tipinde olan ve sürekli bilgisayar çalışması durumunda içeriği her 49,7 günde bir yeniden başlayan GetTickCount'tan farklı olarak, GetTickCount64() sınırsız bilgisayar çalışma süresi için kullanılabilir ve yeniden başlamaya maruz kalmaz.

Örnek:

#define MAX_SIZE 40
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 40 fibo sayısının hesaplanma süresini ölçmek için komut dosyası  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];
 
//--- başlangıç değerini sakla
   ulong start=GetTickCount64();
//--- fibo serisinden belirli sayıda sayıyı hesapladığımız bir döngü
   for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++) 
      fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);
//--- harcanan zamanı milisaniye cinsinden al
   ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;
 
//--- Uzman Danışman günlüğünde hata mesajını görüntüle
   ArrayPrint(fib_array);
   PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Serideki numarasına göre fibo sayısını elde etme fonksiyonu      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long TestFibo(long n)
  {
//--- fibo serisinin ilk üyesi
   if(n<2)
      return(1);
//--- sonraki tüm üyeler bu denklem kullanılarak hesaplanır
   return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));
  }

Ayrıca bakınız

