GetTickCount64
GetTickCount64() fonksiyonu, sistemin başlatılmasından bu yana geçen milisaniye sayısını geri döndürür.
ulong GetTickCount64();
Geri dönüş değeri
ulong tipi değer.
Not
Sayaç, genellikle 10-16 milisaniye hassasiyetle sonuç veren sistem saatinin doğruluğuyla sınırlıdır. uint tipinde olan ve sürekli bilgisayar çalışması durumunda içeriği her 49,7 günde bir yeniden başlayan GetTickCount'tan farklı olarak, GetTickCount64() sınırsız bilgisayar çalışma süresi için kullanılabilir ve yeniden başlamaya maruz kalmaz.
Örnek:
#define MAX_SIZE 40
