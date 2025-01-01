- Alert
GetTickCount64
La funzione GetTickCount64() restituisce il numero di millisecondi trascorsi dall'avvio del sistema.
ulong GetTickCount64();
Valore di ritorno
Un valore di tipo ulong.
Nota
Il contatore è limitato alla precisione del timer di sistema, che di solito restituisce un risultato con una precisione di 10-16 millisecondi. Diversamente da GetTickCount, che è di tipo uint e il cui contenuto overflowa ogni 49.7 giorni in caso di funzionamento continuo del computer, GetTickCount64() può essere utilizzato per un tempo di funzionamento illimitato del computer e non è soggetto ad overflow.
Esempio:
#define MAX_SIZE 40
Guarda anche
Data ed Ora, EventSetMillisecondTimer, GetTickCount, GetMicrosecondCount