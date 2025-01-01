#define MAX_SIZE 40



//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script per misurare il tempo di calcolo di 40 numeri Fibonacci |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];



//-- memorizza il valore iniziale

ulong start=GetTickCount64();

//--- un ciclo, in cui calcoliamo un dato numero di numeri dalla serie di Fibonacci

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++)

fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);

//-- ottenere il tempo trascorso in millisecondi

ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;



//-- visualizza il messaggio di errore nel journal dell'Expert

ArrayPrint(fib_array);

PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione per ottenere un numero di Fibonacci dal suo numero di serie |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//-- primo membro della serie di Fibonacci

if(n<2)

return(1);

//--- tutti i membri successivi sono calcolati utilizzando questa equazione

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}