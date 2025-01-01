- Alert
GetTickCount64
GetTickCount64() 함수는 시스템이 시작된 후 경과된 밀리초 수를 반환.
ulong GetTickCount64();
값 반환
ulong 유형 값.
주의
카운터는 일반적으로 10~16밀리초의 정밀도로 결과를 반환하는 시스템 타이머의 정확도로 제한됩니다. 컴퓨터 작업을 계속할 경우, GetTickCount가 49.7일마다uint 유형의 컨텐츠를 오버플로우 하는 것과 달리, GetTickCount64()는 무제한 컴퓨터 작동 시간에 사용할 수 있으며 오버플로우의 대상이 되지 않습니다.
예:
#define MAX_SIZE 40
