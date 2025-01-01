#define MAX_SIZE 40



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 40개의 Fibo 숫자를 계산하는 시간을 측정하는 스크립트 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];



//--- 처음의 값을 저장

ulong start=GetTickCount64();

//--- Fibo 시리즈에서 주어진 수의 숫자를 계산하는 루프

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++)

fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);

//--- 소요된 시간을 밀리초 단위로 가져옵니다.

ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;



//--- EA 저널에 오류 메시지를 표시합니다.

ArrayPrint(fib_array);

PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 일련번호로 Fibo 번호를 얻는 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//--- Fibo 시리즈의 첫 번째 멤버

if(n<2)

return(1);

//--- 모든 후속 멤버는 이 방정식을 사용하여 계산됩니다.

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}