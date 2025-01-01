문서화섹션
GetTickCount64() 함수는 시스템이 시작된 후 경과된 밀리초 수를 반환.

ulong  GetTickCount64();

값 반환

ulong 유형 값.

주의

카운터는 일반적으로 10~16밀리초의 정밀도로 결과를 반환하는 시스템 타이머의 정확도로 제한됩니다. 컴퓨터 작업을 계속할 경우, GetTickCount가 49.7일마다uint 유형의 컨텐츠를 오버플로우 하는 것과 달리, GetTickCount64()는 무제한 컴퓨터 작동 시간에 사용할 수 있으며 오버플로우의 대상이 되지 않습니다.

예:

#define MAX_SIZE 40
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 40개의 Fibo 숫자를 계산하는 시간을 측정하는 스크립트                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];
 
//--- 처음의 값을 저장
   ulong start=GetTickCount64();
//--- Fibo 시리즈에서 주어진 수의 숫자를 계산하는 루프
   for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++) 
      fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);
//--- 소요된 시간을 밀리초 단위로 가져옵니다.
   ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;
 
//--- EA 저널에 오류 메시지를 표시합니다.
   ArrayPrint(fib_array);
   PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 일련번호로 Fibo 번호를 얻는 함수                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long TestFibo(long n)
  {
//--- Fibo 시리즈의 첫 번째 멤버
   if(n<2)
      return(1);
//--- 모든 후속 멤버는 이 방정식을 사용하여 계산됩니다.
   return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));
  }

추가 참조

