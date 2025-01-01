#define MAX_SIZE 40



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script for measuring the time of calculating 40 Fibo numbers |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

long fib_array[MAX_SIZE];



//--- store the initial value

ulong start=GetTickCount64();

//--- a loop, in which we calculate a given number of numbers from the Fibo series

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++)

fib_array[i]=TestFibo(i);

//--- get the spent time in milliseconds

ulong time=GetTickCount64()-start;



//--- display the error message in the Experts journal

ArrayPrint(fib_array);

PrintFormat("Calculating the first %d Fibonacci numbers took %I64u ms",MAX_SIZE,time);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Function for obtaining a Fibo number by its serial number |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//--- first member of the Fibo series

if(n<2)

return(1);

//--- all subsequent members are calculated using this equation

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}