input string InpKey = "ABCDEFG"; // Encryption key



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string text="The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog";

uchar src[],dst[],key[];



//-- preparare la chiave di cifratura

StringToCharArray(InpKey,key);

//--- preparare l'array sorgente src[]

StringToCharArray(text,src);

//-- visualizzare i dati della sorgente

PrintFormat("Initial data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));



//--- cifra l'array src[] usando il metodo DES con la chiave key[] 56 bit

int res=CryptEncode(CRYPT_DES,src,key,dst);



//-- controlla il risultato della cifratura

if(res>0)

{

//--- visualizzare i dati cifrati

PrintFormat("Encoded data: size=%d %s",res,ArrayToHex(dst));

//-- decifrare i dati dell'array dst[] usando il metodo DES con la chiave key[] a 56 bit

res=CryptDecode(CRYPT_DES,dst,key,src);

//-- controlla il risultato

if(res>0)

{

//-- visualizza i dati decifrati

PrintFormat("Decoded data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));

}

else

Print("CryptDecode failed. Error: ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("CryptEncode failed. Error: ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ArrayToHex |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string ArrayToHex(uchar &arr[],int count=-1)

{

string res="";



//-- controllare la dimensione

if(count<0 || count>ArraySize(arr))

count=ArraySize(arr);



//--- convertire in stringa esadecimale

for(int i=0; i<count; i++)

res+=StringFormat("%.2X",arr[i]);



return(res);

}