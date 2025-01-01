- Alert
CryptDecode
Esegue la trasformazione inversa dei dati dall'array, tranformata da CryptEncode().
|
int CryptEncode(
Parametri
method
[in] Metodo di trasformazione dei dati. Può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD.
data[]
[in] Array sorgente.
key[]
[in] Chiave dell'array.
result[]
[out] Array di destinazione.
Valore restituito
Quantità di byte nell'array di destinazione o 0 in caso di errore. Per ottenere informazioni sull'errore chiamare la funzione GetLastError().
Esempio:
|
input string InpKey = "ABCDEFG"; // Encryption key
Vedere anche