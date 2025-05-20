The Dark Mars Expert Advisor is ready for fully automated trading with various symbols.



The Dark Mars EA is a scalper that I have tested on the M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes. The EA opens trades on breakouts or pullbacks based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.

The EA is ready to trade right away with default settings — no optimization needed for GBPUSD and USDCAD

A well-known advantage of scalpers is the high number of trades executed daily. The market is in a flat range 80% of the time, and during these periods, the scalper generates profits. A known drawback of scalpers is their inability to handle trending markets. To overcome this limitation, I have added two filters: LSTM (a neural network) and ATR (a volatility indicator). The LSTM filter requires training, so it only works with the following symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. For other symbols, you can use the ATR filter or trade without a filter.



The filter's purpose is to predict trend formation. It identifies a trend and "reverses" the trade.





Trading Recommendations



Symbols: GBPUSD M15-H1 and USDCAD M15-H1

Deposit: $250 (preferably $1,000)

Volume = 0.01 and Volume increment = 0.0-0.01



What to Expect from the EA?

For the two symbols (GBPUSD and USDCAD) and a $1,000 deposit, the monthly profit may range between 5-10%, with typical drawdowns of 3-5%. In rare cases where a "false trend" occurs, the drawdown may reach 20-30%.



When a "false trend" appears, the EA continues opening trades based on signals to offset floating losses. It draws a virtual take-profit level on the chart, indicating where the price needs to reach to close all trades in profit.



I do not recommend running more than two symbols with Volume = 0.01 and Volume increment = 0.01 if testing the strategy on a deposit below $1,000.





EA Properties

