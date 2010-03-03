Wall Street Scalper

Wallstreet Scalper (US30 · US500 · US100 · M5)

Overview
Wallstreet Scalper is a breakout-style Expert Advisor built for U.S. indices (US30, US500, US100) on the M5 timeframe. The EA seeks to capture momentum when price breaks out of recent highs or lows, while applying layered protective mechanisms to keep risk under control. It is optimized for both personal trading and prop-firm challenges, with a unique ATR-based system that adapts all key distances to market volatility.

Core Strategy

  • Breakout Entries: Pending Buy/Sell Stop orders are placed just beyond recent support and resistance levels.

  • Volatility-Adaptive Distances (ATR Based): Unlike classic “fixed points” systems, all distances—Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and even order placement buffers—are multiples of the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures the EA scales dynamically with current market conditions, widening during volatile sessions and tightening when the market is calmer.

  • Momentum Confirmation: An optional ATR filter blocks trades if volatility is below a configurable threshold.

How ATR-Based Inputs Work

Instead of entering raw pip values, you set multipliers of the ATR. For example:

  • TP Multiplier (InpTpAtrMult = 1.20): Take Profit is set at 1.2 × ATR.

  • SL Multiplier (InpSlAtrMult = 0.80): Stop Loss is 0.8 × ATR.

  • Trailing Stop Trigger (InpTslTriggerAtrMult = 0.60): Trailing only activates once price moves 0.6 × ATR in profit.

  • Trailing Distance (InpTslAtrMult = 0.50): Stop follows price at half an ATR behind.

  • Order Buffer (InpOrderDistAtrMult = 0.25): Buy/Sell Stops are placed 0.25 × ATR beyond the breakout level.

This makes the system self-adjusting: during quiet sessions it keeps trades tight, and during volatile conditions it gives them room to breathe.

Built-In Protections

  • ATR Volatility Filter – Blocks entries when volatility is too low.

  • Dynamic Spread Filter – Learns the average spread and halts entries when spreads spike.

  • Consecutive Loss Limiter – Suspends new trades after a user-defined number of losing trades.

  • Daily Drawdown Guard – Trading stops if daily equity loss exceeds the set % threshold.

  • Balance Guard – Halts trading if account balance falls below a safe minimum.

  • Broker-Safe Execution – Respects min/max lot size, freeze levels, and step size automatically.

Position Sizing & Risk

  • Risk-Based Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on % of balance at risk.

  • Fixed Lot Mode: For traders who prefer manual lot control.

  • Absolute Risk Cap: Maximum money risk per trade can be hard-capped.

Optional Martingale System

  • Modes: Disabled, Anti-Martingale (increase on wins), or Classic Martingale (increase on losses).

  • Multiplier & Step Limit: Fully adjustable to control growth.

  • Daily Reset Option: Automatically resets the progression each new broker day.

  • Safety Net: All martingale logic works within the broader account protection system.

Additional Features

  • Trading Panel: Manual Buy/Sell buttons and position management (optional, can be hidden during backtests).

  • Session & Day Scheduling: Restrict trading to U.S. hours or specific weekdays.

  • Backtest-Optimized: Designed to run accurately with quality tick data.

Important Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account first and adjust settings to your broker’s conditions.


Önerilen ürünler
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Uzman Danışmanlar
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, Apolo AI, Kanada para biriminde AI ve Node'larda yapılandırılmış bir Trend algoritması ile kafa derisi oluşturmak için tasarlandı ve özel olarak tasarlandı, burada 10k'den 1 yıllık geriye dönük testin sonucunu görebiliriz. 40k, gerçek parayla kazanılan gerçek hesap sinyalini de benzer sonuçlarla görebiliyoruz, Apollo inanılmaz! USDCAD gibi istikrarlı bir para birimindeki bir trendde kafa derisine aktarılacak düğüm aralıkla
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
StrategySage
Dorah Zandile Mahesu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Ultimate EUR/USD Trading Bot: Are you ready to take your trading to the next level and unlock the full potential of the EUR/USD currency pair? Our cutting-edge EUR/USD trading bot is here to help you achieve your financial goals with ease and precision. Key Features: Advanced Algorithm : Our trading bot is powered by a state-of-the-art algorithm designed to analyze the EUR/USD market with unparalleled accuracy. It leverages historical data, technical indicators, and real-time mar
InsideBar Xpert
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
InsideBar Xpert EA The  InsideBar Xpert is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to leverage the powerful Inside Bar trading strategy. This sophisticated EA is perfect for traders who seek precision, consistency, and an edge in the forex market. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Strategy : Harnesses the potential of Inside Bar patterns to identify high-probability trade setups. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the EA to match your trading style with adjustable paramete
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
Range Breakout EveryDay
Serhii Honcharov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range Breakout with new ranges every day for better results. Inputs for every day with size filter. You can optimize it for every day with your settings , or i can send profitable settings for live trading longterm. Its not grid system its only for persons who know what is algotrading and not looking for overfitting grid strategies which can blow your account.
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Gold Zenix
Md Billal Hossain
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZENIX EA'yı Tanıtıyoruz — Elit Altın Piyasası Arkadaşınız XAU/USD (Altın) için özel olarak tasarlanmış yeni nesil Uzman Danışman ZENIX'e hoş geldiniz. ZENIX sadece otomatik bir ticaret sistemi değil — tek bir misyonla oluşturulmuş hassas bir motordur: Zeka, uyum sağlama ve güçle altın piyasasına hakim olmak. ***Sınırlı Fiyatlandırma - Yakında Sona Eriyor*** Bir sonraki fiyat 200,46 dolara yükseliyor "Zenix"i indirimli fiyattan güvence altına almak için bu fırsatı kaçırmayın. Fiyat her
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
ProSmart
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
ECN ProSmart: An Innovative Algorithm for Intersession Trading In the fast-paced world of Forex, where every second counts, a revolutionary tool is emerging - ECN ProSmart. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trades, but transforms the approach to trading at the intersection of global sessions, combining intelligent analysis and flexibility of strategies. Precision synchronized with the market ECN ProSmart is based on the study of the transitional phases between the Asian, European and Am
EA Pump and Dump for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
strateji mantığı Pump and Dump for mt5 Expert Advisor, bir tüccar tarafından tüccarlar için oluşturulmuş   tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır.   Strateji “düşük al, yüksek sat” dır   . Fiyatlarda önemli bir artış/düşüş sonrasında siparişler açılır. Pompa ve Boşaltma stratejisinin temel anlamı, bir varlığı fiyatı düştüğünde daha ucuza almak, fiyatı yükseldiğinde daha pahalıya satmaktır. Muhtemelen fark etmişsinizdir, piyasadaki keskin fiyat hareketlerinden sonra, ters yönde önemli bir fiyat ge
Fight Club GBPUSD
Jabulane Makanyane Khoza
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fight Club GBPUSD is a trend trading EA that has stood the test of time with a lot of positive years. it trades Long or Short with a specified percentage risk.  The EA will set lot size, stop loss and take profits and timed exit. Inputs: Percentage risk Tips: - Sometime is better to trade with small risk and participate in many markets. - The key to Algo trading is letting the EA do its thing. Try it, add this EA to your portfolio. Please leave a review or a comment. :)
Gold High
Barat Ali Rezai
4.56 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  ***  Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated b
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
KingHedgeMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Uzman Danışmanlar
==KingHedgeEA'ya Genel Bakış== 1.KingHedge EA, bekleyen emir stratejisini iptal eder ve komisyoncunun sunucusuna sık sık erişimi önlemek için yerleşik sanal emir teknolojisini kullanır. Talimatlar sadece pozisyonlar açılıp kapatıldığında sunucuya gönderilir. Komisyoncuların kısıtlamalarından kaçınmak için. 2.KingHedge EA, bir saç derisi fırçalama stratejisinin yanı sıra kısa vadeli ve kısa vadeli bir strateji oluşturmak için kullanılabilir. Tüm komisyoncuların ölçeklendirmeyi desteklemediğini
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Gold Scalper Beta
Gabriel Katao Silwamba
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
Nasdaq Smart Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq     Smart Collector Automated intraday  trading , not scalping! The trading system is expected to make money both when the market rises and when it declines. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! The Nasdaq Smart Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks or manipulations. The Nasdaq   index consists of the largest tech companies in the United States and is gro
Correlation Arbitrage Hedging EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Arbitrage Hedging EA A Tool for Statistical Arbitrage Exploration This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who wish to explore correlation-based strategies. It is built on the principle of statistical arbitrage, identifying potential trading opportunities by analyzing the relationship between two currency pairs. Please note that this EA is provided as a foundational tool, and you are encouraged to optimize its settings to align with your individual trading style and risk toleranc
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Multi Currency EA , birçok döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş sağlam Ortalama Yön Endeksi (ADX) stratejilerini uygular. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), grid (ızgara) toparlanma, hedge (koruma) seçenekleri ve martingale stratejileri (varsayılan olarak devre dışı bırakılmıştır) dahil olmak üzere kapsamlı işlem yetenekleri sunar. Kesin giriş yöntemleri (kırılmalar, dönüşler, trend takibi) ve esnek çıkış kuralları (göstergelere, zamana veya kara dayalı) ile birlikte, düşük
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Uzman Danışmanlar
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bear EA1
Sydney Tiroyaone Tinki
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA open sell positions on Tuesday only with maximum of 8 positions allowed. The EA risks 2 USD to make 10 USD depending on your account balance. As your account balance increases the risks and reward also increases. It works best on GBPUSD and USDCHF chart on weekly timeframe. Run the EA on both charts on the same account concurrently. Why use this EA? Robots are much better at multi-tasking than humans, so using an automated system   allows traders to have multiple conditions for things lik
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5) Overview Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD. It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trading, higher volatility, and weekend gaps. Cryptex Scalper introduces adaptive, self-learning filters and strict risk controls designed to improve reliability in the volatile
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positions are supported by USD strength or weakness across both markets. This correlation-driven approach helps filter out false break
Golden Crucible
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Crucible - İleri Düzey Altın Scalping EA'sı İçin Sınırlı Promosyon! Golden Crucible - İleri Düzey Altın Scalping EA Golden Crucible, hızlı ve volatil altın piyasasında işlem yapan yatırımcılara yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor (EA)'dır. Hassas algoritmalar ve akıllı risk yönetimi ile bu EA, kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamayı hedefleyerek işlem stratejilerinizi destekler. Ana Özellikler: Optimize Ayarlar: En iyi performans için yüklenen ekran görüntülerinde öneri
FREE
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper: Eşsiz Hassasiyetle Hassas Scalping Shinkiro DE40 Scalper ile hassas scalping gücünü keşfedin. Son x çubukların en yüksek ve en düşük fiyat seviyelerini kullanarak işlem yapacak şekilde tasarlanmış bu son teknolojiye sahip EA, %85'lik etkileyici bir kazanma oranı sunar ve sıfır çalışan drawdown'a sahiptir. Sabit kazançlar arayan traderlar için ideal olan Shinkiro DE40, Frankfurt Borsası'nın açılış saatlerinde mükemmel performans gösterirken, New York ve Londra piyasa oturum
KoryuBureiku
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Koryu Bureiku EA: Zaman Aralığı Breakoutları için Tam Çözüm Koryu Bureiku EA, zaman aralığı breakout stratejilerine dayanan güçlü bir ticaret aracıdır. Tokyo seansı sırasında fiyat aralıklarını belirler ve Londra ve New York seanslarında breakout işlemleri yapar. Hassas işlem yönetimi ve gelişmiş risk kontrolü sunan bu EA, her seviyedeki yatırımcı için uygundur. Ticaretin verimliliğini ve kârlılığını maksimize etmek için optimize edilmiştir. Başlıca Özellikler Dinamik Lot Boyutu : Risk profilin
FREE
Tetsu Bitcoin Scalper
Wilna Barnard
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Bitcoin Scalping Bot I am pleased to introduce the Bitcoin Scalping Bot, designed with precision, adaptability, and efficiency for the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Developed to deliver consistent and reliable performance, this bot is suitable for traders of all experience levels, aiming to enhance your scalping strategies. Key Features Strategic Entry Points The bot places buy stop and sell stop orders at the highs and lows of the last X bars to ensure optimal positioning. It
Bushido Scalper
Wilna Barnard
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bushido Scalper Overview The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets. Key Features Scalping Strategy : Tailored for short-term trades that capitalize on quick price fluctuations. Compatible Pairs : Optimized specifically for USD/JPY and EUR/USD. Integrated Filters : Includes RSI and News filters
Tatsumaki master scalper
Wilna Barnard
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promosyon Uyarısı! Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA 'yı 1 Ocak 'a kadar sadece 60 USD 'ye alın. Bu tarihten sonra fiyat 175 USD 'ye geri dönecek. Scalping becerilerinizi geliştirmek için bu fırsatı kaçırmayın! Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA Tatsumaki Master Scalper ile hassas ticaretin gücünü keşfedin. Bu son teknoloji scalping EA, gelişmiş stratejiler ve akıllı filtreleri birleştirerek size ticarette belirleyici bir avantaj sunar. Hız, doğruluk ve uyum sağlamak isteyen tüccarlar için tasarlanan Tatsuma
Three Majors Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5 Genel Bakış Three Majors Scalper, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD odaklı, kural tabanlı bir M5 Uzman Danışman (EA) ’dır. Oturum/gün planlama , spread kapısı (gating) , trailing stop yönetimi ve özsermaye (equity) temelli pozisyon boyutlandırmayı bir araya getirir; ayrıca canlı telemetri için kompakt bir kontrol paneli sunar. Aracı kurum uyumluluğu gözetilerek tasarlanmıştır (hacim adımı, min/maks lot, freeze/stop seviyelerine riayet eder) ve prop fi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt