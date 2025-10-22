GER40 Nova AI

GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion

"Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated.
A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins.

GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40).
After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability.
Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion.

🚀 Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs

Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive Evolution
GER40 NovaAI does not rely on fixed rules.
It analyzes the market structure in real time and automatically adjusts to trend, volatility, and timing.
Unlike conventional systems, this AI adapts to the market “right now”.

💹 Dynamic Intelligence — Never Miss a Market Opportunity

No manual TP or SL required.
NovaAI constantly monitors volatility, riding strength and avoiding weakness automatically.
It executes only the most efficient decisions, hundreds of times per second.

💰 Smart Compounding — Lot Size Evolves With Capital

When your balance increases, NovaAI automatically recalculates the lot size.
No manual intervention is needed.
It scales dynamically with your equity, keeping risk constant while accelerating growth.
NovaAI acts like a living portfolio, growing along with your account.

⚙️ Design Philosophy

NovaAI aims not for “one big win,” but for consistent precision wins.
It doesn’t try to change your life in one trade, but to shape your future through 100 perfect ones.
No fear of loss, no rush for profit — AI executes purely rational decisions.

📊 Realistic Backtest — No Tricks, No Manipulation

NovaAI’s backtests use no zero spread and no unrealistic settings.
All tests are conducted in “Every tick (based on real ticks)” mode, reproducing actual spreads and volatility.
Backtests were performed on the standard MetaTrader 5 configuration, confirming long-term stability on both M1 and M5 timeframes.

M1 (Precision Mode)
• Period: 2021.01.01 – 2025.10.20
• Initial Deposit: $100,000
• Total Profit: $1.85M (PF 1.94)
• Max Drawdown: 7.5%
• Trades: 4,405

M5 (Stable Mode)
• Period: 2021.01.01 – 2025.10.20
• Initial Deposit: $100,000
• Total Profit: $577K (PF 2.73)
• Max Drawdown: 5.3%
• Trades: 918

Common Test Conditions
Trade Mode: Every Tick (real tick data)
Symbol: GER40 (DAX40)
Leverage: 1:1000 (similar performance above 1:500)
Initial Deposit: $100,000
Backtest Environment: Conducted under standard spread conditions.
Logic: Stop Loss + Trailing implemented.

Stop loss, trailing, and compounding are all fully automated.

💵 Recommended Environment

Symbol: GER40 (DAX40)
Timeframe: M1 – M15
Account Type: Any (Low spread preferred)
Leverage: 1:1000 (≥1:500 recommended)
Minimum Deposit: 500 USD
Account Currency: USD / JPY / EUR / GBP (Auto-adjusted)

Note: This EA is designed exclusively for GER40.
All trading logic is fully automated — no manual operation required.

🌍 The Era Where AI Trades For You

This is not just another robot.
It’s your gateway to a trading domain beyond human capability.
GER40 NovaAI brings to life the trader’s ultimate dream —
“A Perfect, Emotionless Strategy.”

🗣️ Developer Message

“Trading is not a battle — it’s a game of statistics.”
NovaAI embodies this truth.
Free from emotion, it lives purely within numbers.
Let your judgment evolve — to the precision of AI.

⚠️ Disclaimer / Copyright / Risk Notice

This Expert Advisor is an independently developed product and is not affiliated, associated, or endorsed by any other “Nova” or “AI” brand on MQL5 or elsewhere.
All strategies, codes, and algorithms are original creations of the developer and are protected under international copyright law.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading involves risk, and results may vary depending on market conditions.
This EA does not guarantee profits — it provides statistically optimized decision-making based on real data.

