Wall Street Scalper

5

Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January
Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199. 5 Days left before the Price reverts back ...

Wallstreet Scalper (US30 · US500 · US100 · M5)

Overview
Wallstreet Scalper is a breakout-style Expert Advisor built for U.S. indices (US30, US500, US100) on the M5 timeframe. The EA seeks to capture momentum when price breaks out of recent highs or lows, while applying layered protective mechanisms to keep risk under control. It is optimized for both personal trading and prop-firm challenges, with a unique ATR-based system that adapts all key distances to market volatility.

Core Strategy

  • Breakout Entries: Pending Buy/Sell Stop orders are placed just beyond recent support and resistance levels.

  • Volatility-Adaptive Distances (ATR Based): Unlike classic “fixed points” systems, all distances—Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and even order placement buffers—are multiples of the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures the EA scales dynamically with current market conditions, widening during volatile sessions and tightening when the market is calmer.

  • Momentum Confirmation: An optional ATR filter blocks trades if volatility is below a configurable threshold.

How ATR-Based Inputs Work

Instead of entering raw pip values, you set multipliers of the ATR. For example:

  • TP Multiplier (InpTpAtrMult = 1.20): Take Profit is set at 1.2 × ATR.

  • SL Multiplier (InpSlAtrMult = 0.80): Stop Loss is 0.8 × ATR.

  • Trailing Stop Trigger (InpTslTriggerAtrMult = 0.60): Trailing only activates once price moves 0.6 × ATR in profit.

  • Trailing Distance (InpTslAtrMult = 0.50): Stop follows price at half an ATR behind.

  • Order Buffer (InpOrderDistAtrMult = 0.25): Buy/Sell Stops are placed 0.25 × ATR beyond the breakout level.

This makes the system self-adjusting: during quiet sessions it keeps trades tight, and during volatile conditions it gives them room to breathe.

Built-In Protections

  • ATR Volatility Filter – Blocks entries when volatility is too low.

  • Dynamic Spread Filter – Learns the average spread and halts entries when spreads spike.

  • Consecutive Loss Limiter – Suspends new trades after a user-defined number of losing trades.

  • Daily Drawdown Guard – Trading stops if daily equity loss exceeds the set % threshold.

  • Balance Guard – Halts trading if account balance falls below a safe minimum.

  • Broker-Safe Execution – Respects min/max lot size, freeze levels, and step size automatically.

Position Sizing & Risk

  • Risk-Based Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on % of balance at risk.

  • Fixed Lot Mode: For traders who prefer manual lot control.

  • Absolute Risk Cap: Maximum money risk per trade can be hard-capped.

Optional Martingale System

  • Modes: Disabled, Anti-Martingale (increase on wins), or Classic Martingale (increase on losses).

  • Multiplier & Step Limit: Fully adjustable to control growth.

  • Daily Reset Option: Automatically resets the progression each new broker day.

  • Safety Net: All martingale logic works within the broader account protection system.

Additional Features

  • Trading Panel: Manual Buy/Sell buttons and position management (optional, can be hidden during backtests).

  • Session & Day Scheduling: Restrict trading to U.S. hours or specific weekdays.

  • Backtest-Optimized: Designed to run accurately with quality tick data.

Important Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account first and adjust settings to your broker’s conditions.


리뷰 1
Albert Wilk
160
Albert Wilk 2025.10.09 12:10 
 

Buy EA Today . coming soon for Next update 🙂

추천 제품
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Goldplup
Wesley
4.75 (4)
Experts
END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Experts
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Experts
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Missy Fab MT5 는 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리 전략을 기반으로 한 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 . 설정 지침을 드립니다! Missy Fab MT5를 선택해야 하는 이유 시장 분석 알고리즘: 내장 모델을 통한 24시간 자동 거래. 유연성: 변동성과 시장 조건 변화에 적응. 최신 주문 실행 방식: IOC, FOK, Return, BOC 지원. 리스크 관리: 적응형 손절매와 동적 자본 보호 전략. 빠른 시작: 모든 매개변수는 사전 최적화되어 있음. 작동 방식 Missy Fab MT5 는 내장 알고리즘으로 시장을 분석하고 설정된 조건에 따라 거래를 실행합니다. 자본 관리 메커니즘은 거래 중 위험을 제어하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시작을 위한 요구 사항 통화쌍: AUDCAD 추천 실행: AUDCAD 기타 통화
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손"
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.22 (9)
Experts
늦여름 한정 세일 – 지금만 가능합니다! 계층화된 가격 모델이 적용됩니다: 5번째 구매마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 새로운 구매자가 있을수록 다음 가격 수준이 더 가까워져 입장이 더 비싸집니다. 다음 가격 인상이 발생하기 전에 현재 가격으로 SGear를 확보하세요. 이 세일은 시간과 수량이 제한적입니다. 이후에는 정가가 적용됩니다. SGear – 인공지능이 아닌, 명확한 트렌드 전략 SGear는 상위 추세 흐름에 따라 작동하는 완전 자동화된 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 짧은 반등이나 충동적인 움직임에 휘둘리지 않고, 안정적인 시장 흐름에 집중합니다. 전략은 명확하고 논리적으로 구성된 규칙에 기반하며, 불안정한 장에서는 투기성 진입을 의도적으로 피합니다. 거래 규칙은 간단하고 이해하기 쉽습니다. 진입과 청산은 각 시장 상황에 맞게 정의된 고정 조건을 따릅니다. 특정 조건이 충족될 때만 거래가 실행되므로, 구조적이고 투명한 운영이 가능하며 불필요한 거래 리스크를 줄입니다. S
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
현재 프로모션: 349$에 단 1개 남음 최종 가격: 999$ 프로모션 블로그   에서 "   Ultimate EA 콤보 패키지 "   를 확인하십시오   !   저위험 라이브   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Viper EA는 거래 세션의 기간(23시에서 1시 GMT+2, US DST 사이) 동안 날카롭고 효과적인 "평균 회귀" 항목을 사용합니다.    이러한 거래는 이미 매우 높은 성공률을 보였지만 시장이 포지션에 반대하는 경우 EA는 트레이드마크 복구 모드를 초기화합니다. 복구 알고리즘은 실패한 모든 첫 항목을 수익성 있는 결과로 변환하려고 시도합니다.   이 EA는 이전 EA의 실시간 결과를 시작점으로 사용하여 개발되었으며 MT5에서 99.99% Tickdata를 사용하여 최적화되었으며 각 거래에서 7$/lot 수수료를 사용했습니다. 모든 쌍에 대해 여러 "무작위 설정"으로 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며 모든 단일 테스트에
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Rambo Bitcoin Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
5 (2)
Experts
Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions. This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28 and 35, indicating progressive
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
로트 크기를 변경하고 EA를 가능한 한 저렴한 가격으로 설정할 수 있는 기능이 추가되었습니다. 구매하시면 지원과 향후 업데이트를 받으실 수 있습니다. 발전을 위해 많은 지원 부탁드립니다. 이 EA는 설치 후 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. AussiePrecision 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 시간 기반의 전문가 어드바이저(EA)이며, AUD/USD 통화쌍에 특화되어 있습니다. 이 EA는 미리 정의된 통제 가능한 시점에 거래를 실행하도록 설계되어, 시간에 기반한 고정밀 자동 진입을 원하는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 모든 시간 관련 동작은 사용자가 지정한 UTC 오프셋에 맞춰 조정되어, 일관되고 정확한 스케줄링이 가능합니다. 이 EA는 지속적인 모니터링이 필요 없으며 완전 자동으로 작동합니다. 설정 관련 질문이나 맞춤 요청이 있으시면 언제든지 저에게 직접 문의해 주세요. 이 EA는 무료로 제공되므로, 다운로드하신 경우 친구 요청을 보내주시면 감사하겠습니다. 필요 시 지원을 제공
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (5)
Experts
Gold Quant AI Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Filtering Gold Quant AI is a selective automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 , designed for precision, capital preservation, and long-term consistency — not frequent trading. Trades are executed only when high-quality institutional conditions align , avoiding overtrading and limiting exposure during unfavorable market environments. The system applies institutional-style analysis of mark
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
1 (1)
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 .  5 Days left before the Price reverts back ... Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5) Overview Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD. It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trad
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positi
KoryuBureiku
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Koryu Bureiku EA: 시간대 범위 돌파를 위한 완벽한 솔루션 Koryu Bureiku EA는 시간대 범위 돌파 전략에 기반한 강력한 거래 도구입니다. 도쿄 세션 동안 가격 범위를 식별하고, 런던 및 뉴욕 세션에서 돌파 거래를 실행합니다. 정밀한 거래 관리와 고급 리스크 관리 기능을 제공하며, 모든 경험 수준의 트레이더에게 적합합니다. 이 EA는 거래 효율성과 수익성을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 기능 동적 롯 크기 조정 : 리스크 프로필에 따라 자동으로 거래 크기 조정. 드로우다운 보호 : 높은 변동성 시장에서 리스크를 최소화. 스마트 수익 관리 : 트레일링 스탑, 부분 이익 실현 및 브레이크이븐 기능 포함. 돌파 영역 시각화 : 차트에 돌파 영역을 직접 표시. 시간대 및 범위 필터 : 최적의 시장 조건에서만 거래. 광범위한 백테스트 : 10년 이상의 역사적 데이터로 성능 검증. 뉴스 필터 : 중요한 경제 이벤트 중 거래를 피할 수 있도록 뉴스 데이터를 필터링. 유
Bushido Scalper
Wilna Barnard
3.67 (3)
Experts
Bushido Scalper Overview Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 .  5 Days left before the Price reverts back ... The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets. Key Features Scalping Strategy : Tailored for short
Tetsu Bitcoin Scalper
Wilna Barnard
2.5 (2)
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Introducing the Bitcoin Scalping Bot Running holiday special until 1Jan 2026. Thereafter the price will be restored.  I am pleased to introduce the Bitcoin Scalping Bot, designed with precision, adaptability, and efficiency for the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Developed to deliver consistent and reliable performance, this bot is suitable for traders of all experience
Golden Crucible
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Golden Crucible - 고급 골드 스캘핑 EA 한정 프로모션! Golden Crucible - 고급 골드 스캘핑 EA Golden Crucible는 빠르게 변동하는 골드 시장을 효과적으로 탐색할 수 있도록 돕는 Expert Advisor (EA)입니다. 정밀하게 설계된 알고리즘과 스마트한 리스크 관리 기능을 통해 이 EA는 단기적인 가격 변동을 포착하고 거래 전략을 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 최적화된 설정: 최적의 성능을 위해 제공된 설정이 업로드된 스크린샷에 나와 있습니다. 맞춤화: EA 설정에서 매개변수를 조정하여 고유한 거래 목표에 맞출 수 있습니다. 스마트 스케줄링: 주말 안전성: 주말 거래를 피하여 잠재적인 리스크를 줄입니다. 일일 시간 필터: 거래일이 끝나기 전에 자동으로 포지션을 종료하여 야간 리스크를 최소화합니다. 조정 가능한 요일: 특정 요일을 활성화하거나 비활성화하여 거래 스케줄을 선호에 맞게 조정할 수 있습니다. 고급 스캘핑 기술: 고빈도 로직을 사용하여
Tatsumaki master scalper
Wilna Barnard
2 (1)
Experts
Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA Tatsumaki Master Scalper 와 함께 정밀한 거래의 힘을 발휘하세요. 이 최첨단 스캘핑 EA는 고급 전략과 지능형 필터를 결합하여 시장에서 궁극적인 우위를 제공합니다. 속도, 정확성 및 적응력을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 Tatsumaki Master Scalper 는 스캘핑 기술을 마스터하는 최고의 도구입니다. 다음 통화쌍에서 자신감을 가지고 거래하세요: USDJPY EURUSD GOLD BTCUSD USTEC US30 왜 Tatsumaki Master Scalper를 선택해야 할까요? 최적화된 거래 세션 거래 시간을 맞춤 설정하여 시장 조건이 가장 유리한 시간에 거래할 수 있도록 보장합니다. 스프레드 필터 변동성이 큰 시장에서 자신감을 가지고 거래하세요. 이 EA는 15초마다 스프레드 데이터를 기록하고 이를 데이터 폴더(MQL5/Files)에 저장하여 정밀한 분석 및 전략 조정에 활용할 수 있습니다. 스마
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Shinkiro DE40 Scalper — Precision Trading for the DAX Index Engineered for Scalping the World’s Most Volatile Index Step into the world of disciplined, high-frequency index trading with the Shinkiro DE40 Scalper —a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) crafted to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the DE40 (DAX) index. This system identifies key trade zones using the hi
Three Majors Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5 개요 Three Majors Scalper는 EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD 에 초점을 맞춘 규칙 기반 M5 EA(자동매매 프로그램) 입니다. 세션/요일 스케줄링, 스프레드 게이트(제한), 트레일링 관리, 에쿼티(Equity) 기반 포지션 사이징 을 결합하고, 실시간 텔레메트리를 제공하는 간결한 컨트롤 패널을 제공합니다. 브로커 규정(볼륨 스텝, 최소/최대 롯, 프리즈/스톱 레벨)을 준수하도록 설계되었으며, 프로프 펌 환경(리스크 상한, 거래 빈도 제한)에도 적합합니다. 중요: 과거 성과는 미래 수익을 보장하지 않습니다. 반드시 데모에서 테스트하고 브로커 환경에 맞게 조정하세요. v1.16의 변경 사항 에쿼티 기반 위험 사이징 (원하면 고정 롯도 사용 가능) 동적 사이징을 제한하는 사용자 최대 롯 상한 InpMaxSpreadPips 에 연동된 스프레드 게이트 (초과 시 신규 진입
DoncianLongEdge
Wilna Barnard
지표
Overview Donchian Long Edge is a modern take on Richard Donchian’s classic channel breakout strategy — adapted specifically for long-only momentum and reversal entries. It combines the proven logic of Donchian breakouts with ATR-based buffers, rearm logic, and session-aware filters. The indicator highlights buy signals only , designed for trend-following and range-reversal trading approaches. This version introduces session start/end markers and time-based signal filtering , making it especially
필터:
Albert Wilk
160
Albert Wilk 2025.10.09 12:10 
 

Buy EA Today . coming soon for Next update 🙂

Wilna Barnard
1826
개발자의 답변 Wilna Barnard 2025.10.09 13:51
Hi Albert, Thank you very much for the support.
리뷰 답변