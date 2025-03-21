MSTrade Xauusd Scalping Mt5

Gold Trading Bot Description: MSTrade Xauusd Scalping

Overview:
MSTrade Xauusd Scalping is a non-Martingale Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. It focuses on capital preservation, strict risk management, and low drawdowns by executing one trade at a time. The bot uses technical analysis, volatility filters, and adaptive risk controls for consistent performance in all market conditions.

Key Features:

  1. Non-Martingale Strategy

    • Single-Trade Focus: Opens one position per direction (buy/sell) and waits for closure before new trades.

    • No Grid Trading: Avoids averaging down on losing positions.

  2. Advanced Risk Management

    • Fixed Risk per Trade: Adjustable risk percentage (1-3% of account balance).

    • Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): SL based on ATR or support/resistance zones.

    • Take Profit (TP): Minimum 1:2 risk-reward ratio with trailing stop options.

    • Daily Loss Limit: Halts trading if daily drawdown exceeds a set threshold (e.g., 5%).

  3. Low Drawdown Design

    • Volatility Filters: Avoids trading during high-impact news or extreme gaps.

    • Time-Based Restrictions: Optional session blocks (e.g., weekends).

    • Equity Protection: Emergency stop-out for critical equity levels.

  4. Entry & Exit Logic

    • Trend Confirmation: Combines RSI, MACD, EMA, and Ichimoku.

    • Price Action Signals: Detects breakouts/breakdowns from consolidation zones.

    • Reversal Avoidance: Skips counter-trend trades without multi-timeframe confirmation.

  5. Position Sizing

    • Lot Size Calculator: Adjusts position size based on stop-loss distance and account balance.

Additional Features:

  • News Filter Integration: Avoids high-impact economic events via calendar API.

  • Heartbeat Monitor: Alerts for EA disconnections or errors.

  • Backtest & Live Stats: Performance reports (win rate, Sharpe ratio, drawdown).

  • User-Friendly Customization: Adjustable risk, trading hours, and indicators.

Benefits:

  • Capital Preservation: Prioritizes safety for risk-averse traders.

  • Consistency: Targets steady returns (avg. 5-10% monthly).

  • Low Drawdown: Historically below 15% in stress tests.

  • No Curve Fitting: Tested across bullish, bearish, and sideways markets.

Ideal For:

  • Traders wanting a hands-off, disciplined gold trading solution.

  • Accounts of all sizes ( 500 t o 500to100k+).

  • Users avoiding Martingale/Grid systems but seeking gold volatility exposure.

Note:Optimized for H1/D1 timeframes and trending markets. Regular updates ensure market compatibility.

This EA emphasizes quality over quantity, aligning every trade with a proven edge and robust risk controls. Ideal for patient traders in volatile gold markets.



