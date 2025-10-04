DoncianLongEdge

Overview

Donchian Long Edge is a modern take on Richard Donchian’s classic channel breakout strategy — adapted specifically for long-only momentum and reversal entries.

It combines the proven logic of Donchian breakouts with ATR-based buffers, rearm logic, and session-aware filters. The indicator highlights buy signals only, designed for trend-following and range-reversal trading approaches.

This version introduces session start/end markers and time-based signal filtering, making it especially useful for intraday and futures traders.

Trading Logic

1. Breakout Entry (Upper Channel – Lime Arrows)

  • A Buy signal is triggered when price closes above the Upper Donchian Band by more than:

    ATR × InpATRBufferFactor

  • The candle must also close green (close > open).

  • The signal is drawn only once after a confirmed breakout.

  • The system then “arms” again only when the upper band remains flat for InpFlatBars consecutive candles.

2. Reversal Entry (Lower Channel – Blue Arrows)

  • A Buy signal is also triggered when price closes below the Lower Band by more than:

    
        
    
            
    
                
    
            
    
        
    


        
    
            ATR × InpATRBufferFactor

    followed by a bullish candle (close > open) within the next 2 bars.

  • This detects potential reversals off support zones.

3. ATR Integration

  • ATR (Average True Range) is used in three ways:

    • As a volatility-based breakout buffer.

    • For positioning signal arrows a safe distance below price ( InpArrowShiftATR × ATR ).

    • For on-chart ATR display (optional).

4. Time-Window Control

  • You can define a session start and end time (e.g., 09:00–21:00 broker time).

  • When enabled:

    • Signals are ignored outside this time window.

    • No signals are generated within the last hour of the session to prevent late entries.

    • Vertical lines are drawn between the Donchian bands at session open (green) and session close (red).

Inputs Explained

Parameter Description
InpPeriod Donchian channel lookback period (e.g. 20 bars).
InpLineColor / InpLineWidth Appearance of the upper/lower Donchian bands.
InpShowArrows Toggles display of entry arrows.
InpArrowShiftATR Arrow offset below candle (in ATR multiples).
InpUseAlerts / InpUsePush / InpUseEmail Optional sound, push, or email alerts on signal.
InpShowATRLabel Displays current ATR in lower-left corner.
InpATRPeriod ATR calculation period (default 20).
InpATRBufferFactor Buffer multiplier for breakout threshold (default 0.10).
InpATRLabelColor / InpATRFontSize / InpATRX / InpATRY ATR label styling and chart placement.
InpFlatBars Flat-band count before system re-arms after breakout.
InpUseTimeFilter Enables trading time filter (session-based).
InpStartHour / InpStartMinute / InpEndHour / InpEndMinute Defines trading session (24h format).
InpTimeLineColorStart / End Vertical line colors for start and end time.
InpTimeLineWidthStart / End Line thickness for session markers.

Alerts

When enabled, you can choose between:

  • Pop-up alerts within MetaTrader.

  • Push notifications to your mobile app.

  • Email alerts sent via your terminal’s configured mail settings.

Each alert message clearly states:

Symbol: Upper Breakout BUY on <time> Symbol: Lower Reversal BUY on <time>

Notes

  • Only long (buy) conditions are evaluated — no sell signals are produced.

  • This indicator works on all timeframes and symbols.

  • ATR and Donchian periods can be adjusted independently.

  • Invalid time configurations (e.g., start hour ≥ end hour) will cause initialization to fail, ensuring no misconfiguration occurs.

  • Use in combination with an Expert Advisor via iCustom() to automate entries.

Recommended Use

  • Daily / H1 / M30 charts for swing or intraday trades.

  • Combine with a trailing stop or volatility-based exit for trend continuation setups.

  • For automation, integrate with an EA that reads buffers:

    • Upper breakout signal: buffer index 3

    • Lower reversal signal: buffer index 5


