DoncianLongEdge

Overview

Donchian Long Edge is a modern take on Richard Donchian’s classic channel breakout strategy — adapted specifically for long-only momentum and reversal entries.

It combines the proven logic of Donchian breakouts with ATR-based buffers, rearm logic, and session-aware filters. The indicator highlights buy signals only, designed for trend-following and range-reversal trading approaches.

This version introduces session start/end markers and time-based signal filtering, making it especially useful for intraday and futures traders.

Trading Logic

1. Breakout Entry (Upper Channel – Lime Arrows)

A Buy signal is triggered when price closes above the Upper Donchian Band by more than: ATR × InpATRBufferFactor

The candle must also close green (close > open).

The signal is drawn only once after a confirmed breakout.

The system then “arms” again only when the upper band remains flat for InpFlatBars consecutive candles.

2. Reversal Entry (Lower Channel – Blue Arrows)

A Buy signal is also triggered when price closes below the Lower Band by more than: ATR × InpATRBufferFactor followed by a bullish candle (close > open) within the next 2 bars.

This detects potential reversals off support zones.

3. ATR Integration

ATR (Average True Range) is used in three ways: As a volatility-based breakout buffer. For positioning signal arrows a safe distance below price ( InpArrowShiftATR × ATR ). For on-chart ATR display (optional).



4. Time-Window Control

You can define a session start and end time (e.g., 09:00–21:00 broker time).

When enabled: Signals are ignored outside this time window. No signals are generated within the last hour of the session to prevent late entries. Vertical lines are drawn between the Donchian bands at session open (green) and session close (red).



Inputs Explained

Parameter Description InpPeriod Donchian channel lookback period (e.g. 20 bars). InpLineColor / InpLineWidth Appearance of the upper/lower Donchian bands. InpShowArrows Toggles display of entry arrows. InpArrowShiftATR Arrow offset below candle (in ATR multiples). InpUseAlerts / InpUsePush / InpUseEmail Optional sound, push, or email alerts on signal. InpShowATRLabel Displays current ATR in lower-left corner. InpATRPeriod ATR calculation period (default 20). InpATRBufferFactor Buffer multiplier for breakout threshold (default 0.10). InpATRLabelColor / InpATRFontSize / InpATRX / InpATRY ATR label styling and chart placement. InpFlatBars Flat-band count before system re-arms after breakout. InpUseTimeFilter Enables trading time filter (session-based). InpStartHour / InpStartMinute / InpEndHour / InpEndMinute Defines trading session (24h format). InpTimeLineColorStart / End Vertical line colors for start and end time. InpTimeLineWidthStart / End Line thickness for session markers.

Alerts

When enabled, you can choose between:

Pop-up alerts within MetaTrader.

Push notifications to your mobile app.

Email alerts sent via your terminal’s configured mail settings.

Each alert message clearly states:

Symbol: Upper Breakout BUY on <time> Symbol: Lower Reversal BUY on <time>

Notes

Only long (buy) conditions are evaluated — no sell signals are produced.

This indicator works on all timeframes and symbols.

ATR and Donchian periods can be adjusted independently.

Invalid time configurations (e.g., start hour ≥ end hour) will cause initialization to fail, ensuring no misconfiguration occurs.

Use in combination with an Expert Advisor via iCustom() to automate entries.

Recommended Use