Index Synthetics Deriv

Index Synthetics EA is a professional, algorithm-driven trading system developed exclusively for Deriv Synthetic Indices. Built with a foundation of precise algorithmic logic, this Expert Advisor is capable of monitoring and trading multiple synthetic indices simultaneously, adapting dynamically to a variety of market behaviors across different instruments.

Over time, the EA has been continuously refined, incorporating enhanced logic, robust risk management, and multi-symbol optimization. Its core objective is straightforward:
👉 to grow modest capital in a safe and consistent manner through diversified index exposure and high-precision trade execution.

Designed for stability and reliability, Index Synthetics EA applies disciplined trading strategies to ensure controlled risk while seeking consistent performance. It is not a fixed product; rather, it is an actively maintained and evolving tool, with ongoing updates and optimizations to adapt to changing market conditions.

Whether you are looking to scale a small account or manage a diversified synthetic-index portfolio, this EA offers professional-grade algorithmic execution, precision, and stability for long-term trading.

    Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Execution: Trades over 35 Deriv synthetic indices at once.

  • Dynamic Algorithmic Filtering: Adjusts to each index’s volatility and behavior.

  • Risk-Balanced Strategy: Focused on stable growth, controlled exposure, and long-term consistency.

  • Diversified Logic: Better equity curve behavior by spreading risk across uncorrelated indices.

  • Refined Over Time: Includes updated logic, improved risk parameters, and optimized operation rules.

  • Simple Deployment: User only needs to load the EA—no complex setup required.


Table Suggestion

Lot Size based on a set value of $1000. If using a different capital, adjust the lot size proportionally to the amount.

Medium Risk.

Index Lot Size (Lotaje) Adittional Lot Size(Lotaje2)
Step Index 0.4 N/A
Multi Step Index 2 0.4 N/A
Multi Step Index 3 0.4 N/A
Multi Step Index 4 0.4 N/A
Boom 1000 0.8 N/A
Boom 900 0.8 N/A
Boom 600 0.8 N/A
Boom 500 0.8 N/A
Crash 1000 1.6 N/A
Crash 900 0.8 N/A
Crash 500 0.8 N/A
Volatility 10 2.0 N/A
Volatility 25  2.0 N/A
Volatility 75 0.008 N/A
Volatility 10_1s 2.0 N/A
Volatility 15_1s 0.8 N/A
Volatility 30_1s 0.8 N/A
Volatility 75_1s 0.20 N/A
Volatility 100_1s 1.2 N/A
Volatility 150_1s 4.8 5.2
Jump 100 0.4 0.8
Jump 75 0.08 N/A
Jump 50 0.08 N/A
Jump 25 0.08 N/A
Jump 10 0.08 N/A
Volatility Over Crash 750 0.4 N/A
Volatility Over Crash 550 0.4 N/A
Volatility Over Crash 400 0.4 N/A
Volatility Over Boom 750 0.4 N/A
Volatility Over Boom 550 0.4 N/A
Volatility Over Boom 400 0.4 N/A
Trek Down Index 0.4 N/A
Trek Up Index 0.4 N/A
Dex 1500 Down 0.04 N/A
Dex 1500 Up 0.4 N/A
Dex 600 Down 0.4 N/A
Dex 600 Up 0.4 N/A
Dex 900 Down 0.04 N/A
Dex 900 Up 0.4 N/A

Recommended minimum capital

The recommended minimum capital for trading with this Expert Advisor is $250. Users should adjust the input parameters, particularly the lot size, proportionally to the capital/lot ratio suggested in the table above. This ensures proper risk management and guarantees consistent and stable returns.


MaxDailyLossPercent

This parameter defines a maximum daily loss limit, set at 25% of the initial balance for the day. Its purpose is to provide additional protection in exceptional situations, such as unusual movements, highly improbable canonical events, or unusual behavior in a synthetic index.

If this threshold is reached, the expert advisor automatically stops opening new trades for the rest of the day. This measure helps preserve account stability and reinforces responsible risk management, especially in atypical scenarios that deviate from normal market dynamics.

Status Default MaxDailyLossPercent = 25.0

BreakEvenMode

This mode activates a more conservative management approach, designed to protect the trade once the market has moved sufficiently in favor of the trade. By moving the stop-loss to the break-even point, the aim is to reduce exposure to deep pullbacks and mitigate potential drawdowns during correction phases.

While this feature improves operational safety and promotes a more cautious trading style, it can also limit the EA's long-term profit growth, as certain broad market movements could be closed out prematurely.

BreakEvenMode is designed for users who prioritize stability and capital preservation over aggressive profitability, providing an additional layer of control in environments of variable volatility.

Status Default Enable_Move_SL_BE = false.

MagicNumber

This parameter allows you to assign a unique identifier to the operations executed by the expert advisor. Through this number, the EA can recognize and manage its own positions exclusively, differentiating them from other operations opened manually or by different systems.

The MagicNumber is fully editable from the EA parameters, making it easy to use multiple configurations of the same advisor on different symbols, strategies, or charts without interference between them.

This mode ensures clear and orderly management of all operations related to the EA, reinforcing precision in the control and monitoring of each active instance.

Status Default InpMagicNumber = 12345678


How to Start (Recommended Configuration)

Getting started with this Expert Advisor is very simple. Please follow the steps below to ensure proper functionality and full compatibility with all supported synthetic indices:

  1. Open your Deriv MT5 platform.

  2. Add all Synthetic Index symbols to the Market Watch window.

    • Right-click inside Market Watch → select “Show All”
      This step ensures that every synthetic index is visible and available for the EA to activate and trade.

  3. Open the chart: Step Index — H1 timeframe.

  4. Attach the Expert Advisor to this Step Index (H1) chart.

  5. Enable algorithmic trading:

    • Make sure the “Algo Trading” / “AutoTrading” button is turned ON.

Once attached, the EA will automatically initialize its internal multi-index engine, validate all available synthetic symbols, and begin monitoring and trading across every supported index using its optimized multi-market model.


Disclaimer: Trading carries inherent risks, and results may vary. Always trade responsibly and understand the involved risks.



