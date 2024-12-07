Tetsu Bitcoin Scalper

2.5

Introducing the Bitcoin Scalping Bot

I am pleased to introduce the Bitcoin Scalping Bot, designed with precision, adaptability, and efficiency for the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Developed to deliver consistent and reliable performance, this bot is suitable for traders of all experience levels, aiming to enhance your scalping strategies.

Key Features

  • Strategic Entry Points
    The bot places buy stop and sell stop orders at the highs and lows of the last X bars to ensure optimal positioning. It also features an advanced trailing stop mechanism that adapts to price movements to lock in profits dynamically.

  • News Filter Integration
    Includes a news filter to help avoid trades during periods of high volatility caused by major events, increasing stability and precision in your trading.

  • Fast and Efficient Execution
    With high-speed algorithms, the bot uses the isNewBar function for accurate order timing and rapid execution.

  • Backtesting Recommendations
    Use 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close (1M OHLC) data for backtesting to get realistic results. The “Every Tick” mode may misrepresent the bot’s performance due to small spread requirements.

  • Enhanced User Experience
    The bot features a user-friendly dashboard that displays trade metrics such as active positions, upcoming news events, and execution statistics.

Backtesting and Live Trading Recommendations

  • Backtesting Accuracy
    For reliable results, use accurate 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close data for backtesting. High-quality historical data from platforms like Dukascopy can help simulate real trading conditions.

  • Broker Selection

    • Low Spreads: Small spreads are critical for optimizing scalping strategies.
    • Fast Execution: Fast execution is essential for minimizing slippage in scalping.
    • High-Quality Data Feeds: Real-time data ensures minimal price discrepancies.

    Recommended Broker: IC Markets, known for low spreads, fast execution, and liquidity.

System Requirements

  • Low Spread Environment: Scalping strategies work best with brokers offering low spreads on BTCUSD.
  • Stable Internet Connection: A reliable internet connection reduces latency and ensures smooth trade execution.
  • Leverage: Flexible leverage options allow traders to manage risk and reward effectively.

Final Notes
The Bitcoin Scalping Bot is designed for traders who value efficiency, precision, and adaptability in fast-paced markets. Whether you are an experienced scalper or new to Bitcoin trading, this bot is built to assist with your trading goals.

  • Excels in Scalping: Optimized for short-term trades that capture small price movements.
  • Decade of Refinement: A product of years of optimization and performance testing to ensure reliable performance.
  • Seamless Trading: Performs effectively in both demo and live environments, with performance dependent on broker conditions.

Get Started
Experience the benefits of consistent performance and refined trading strategies. Start using the Bitcoin Scalping Bot today to enhance your trading journey!


İncelemeler 3
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez
49
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez 2025.01.25 18:15 
 

El bot está muy bien pero creo que hace falta un trailing stop para el stop loss ya que y mejorar el trailing stop para take Profit, las pérdidas casi son las mismas que las ganancias, en general hace falta mejorar la rentabilidad del bot

Önerilen ürünler
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Semiu Kilaso
982
Semiu Kilaso 2025.06.02 12:34 
 

the expert is not profitable and the seller is not helpful either.. i have tested the EA for few days not consistently profitable as you would have expected.

Wilna Barnard
1447
Geliştiriciden yanıt Wilna Barnard 2025.06.02 12:38
You asked for free applications as a bonus , I told you that I don't give a way my applications for free. so now I get this review.
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez
49
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez 2025.01.25 18:15 
 

El bot está muy bien pero creo que hace falta un trailing stop para el stop loss ya que y mejorar el trailing stop para take Profit, las pérdidas casi son las mismas que las ganancias, en general hace falta mejorar la rentabilidad del bot

GOEXPERT
1460
GOEXPERT 2024.12.11 20:26 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Wilna Barnard
1447
Geliştiriciden yanıt Wilna Barnard 2024.12.11 20:45
Wow , Thank you so much for the review.
