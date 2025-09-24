Azath MT4

Azath EA is an automated trading program designed specifically for short-term gold (XAUUSD) trading on the MT4 platform. It adopts the Martingale strategy as its core framework, leverages the high-frequency fluctuation characteristics of the gold market, captures minor intraday price movements of gold, and pursues substantial profits through high-frequency trading. For traders looking to enter the gold market, Azath EA will be your ideal choice in trading.
 
Basic Information
 
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
 
- Time Frame: Unlimited (any time period)
 
- Minimum Deposit: 500 USD, 1000 USD or more is recommended
 
- Leverage: Minimum 1:50, 1:200 is recommended
 
- Broker: No restriction, ECN account is recommended
 
- It is recommended to use a VPS to reduce latency and ensure 24/7 operation
 
Settings
 
Please get the settings (important! Both for backtesting and live trading) in the comment section or via private message.
 
If you have any questions, please send me a private message on the MQL5 Forum.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Croesus Gold EA MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Gold Combo MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
Gold Combo MT5 is a practical analysis tool built for every trader, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   Key Analysis Methods   It blends common analysis tools to judge trading timing from three angles: trend, momentum, and volume:   - Dual Moving Averages: Uses short and long-term average crossovers to see if prices are rising or falling, helping you find good entry points. - SAR Indicator: Automatically spots potential price reversals. You can adjust parameters based on market volati
FREE
Alpha TDI M5
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
AlphaTDI (True Directional Indicator) is a technical analysis tool based on market trend analysis. Through scientifically quantified algorithms, it helps investors quickly identify trend direction and strength, and seize trading opportunities. Whether in forex, futures, or stock markets, AlphaTDI serves as a reliable assistant for your decision-making.   Core Functions   1. Trend Direction Judgment By analyzing the crossover signals of +DI (Upward Directional Indicator) and -DI (Downward Direct
FREE
Energy Flow Analyzer
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
OBV (On-Balance Volume) Energy Tide Indicator is a technical analysis tool based on the correlation between trading volume and price. It dynamically tracks capital flows by accumulating volume data, assisting traders in confirming the validity of price trends and potential reversal signals. It is applicable to multiple market environments such as forex, stocks, and futures.   Core Functions and Technical Features   1. Dual-Mode Volume Adaptation   - Supports two modes:  VOLUME_TICK  (tick cou
FREE
MEMA TrendHunter
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
MEMA TrendHunter is a multifunctional dual moving average trading indicator specifically designed for the MT5 platform. It deeply integrates the synergistic advantages of the Simple Moving Average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA), helping traders quickly identify market trends and trading signals, while offering highly flexible custom configurations and multi-dimensional reminder systems.   Core Functions: One-Stop Coverage from Data Calculation to Trading Decisions   1. Dual Moving Av
FREE
TrendVigor Index
Lin Lin Ma
Göstergeler
TrendVigor Index, as an RVI (Relative Vigor Index) indicator, is a technical analysis tool focusing on the intensity of price movement and trend sustainability. It measures the dynamic relationship among opening price, closing price, and full-cycle range to evaluate bull-bear vigor with 50 as the dividing line: a value above 50 indicates dominant bullish momentum, while a value below 50 signals bearish dominance. Its core functions include:   1. Trend Direction Identification: Determine the mai
FREE
Mercyra Forex MT4
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mercyra Forex EA   Mercyra Forex EA is an automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It can trade major forex currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, and adopts a volatility-following short-term trading strategy. By capturing short-term price fluctuations in the forex market to achieve high-frequency profits, it is compatible with M5 (5-minute) time frame charts, making it an excellent helper for your forex market participation.   Setup Information:   -
