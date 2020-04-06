Azath EA is an automated trading program designed specifically for short-term gold (XAUUSD) trading on the MT4 platform. It adopts the Martingale strategy as its core framework, leverages the high-frequency fluctuation characteristics of the gold market, captures minor intraday price movements of gold, and pursues substantial profits through high-frequency trading. For traders looking to enter the gold market, Azath EA will be your ideal choice in trading.

Basic Information

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Time Frame: Unlimited (any time period)

- Minimum Deposit: 500 USD, 1000 USD or more is recommended

- Leverage: Minimum 1:50, 1:200 is recommended

- Broker: No restriction, ECN account is recommended

- It is recommended to use a VPS to reduce latency and ensure 24/7 operation

Settings

Please get the settings (important! Both for backtesting and live trading) in the comment section or via private message.

If you have any questions, please send me a private message on the MQL5 Forum.