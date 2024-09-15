Theranto v3


  //////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////


     https://www.nxfx.ca/                                           

                                                                                                                 Live Signal  =    signals

An expert based on    ( AUD , CAD )

Download Setfile on Comment 

3X Expert ( theranto v1,v2,) + GER30VIP 

  After Parched Theranto V3 text me for received Free  2 License  of Theranto V2 and v1   + Live and Demo Account 

Get     free   License of Hell dogs PRO   


 Time frame    =   M15 

Working Time    24 hours   5 day week

 Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working 

   Have Stop loss Base on Max DD 

it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system,                                                                                                                        

which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pair :   AUD , CAD                                                              

The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

 This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back 


This Expert is  Scalper 

He  Follow the Trend on Pullback Time 

Sentiment Analysis: With advanced techniques in sentiment analysis, 

News Link =  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml           Open Tool < Options < Copy and past Link on URL Web 


  Symbol
   AUDCAD
  Time frames
   M15 
  Minimum Deposit
   500$ - 1000$
  Brokers
   ECN - Low Soread
  Leverage
   1:500


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Lucifer HFT Gold
Hossein Davarynejad
3.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
//// LUCIFFER HFT GOLD  /// Ultra-Fast Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)                    Link of Best Broker for HFT GOLD        https://vtm.pro/QJjeIz LUCIFFER HFT GOLD is a high-frequency trading robot designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is built for speed, precision, and consistency in both calm and volatile markets. This EA is developed for traders who require stable, real-world performance. LUCIFFER HFT GOLD performs best when used on a low-latency VPS connected
FREE
Hercules Gold MT5
Hossein Davarynejad
4 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
// Hercules Gold  // https://www.nxfx.ca                                                                                              The    EA Hercules  Gold    Scalper expert advisor is made up by Breakout Daily Candle Gold strategies  Text Me for best Broker this Scalper Working Very Well on this broker                                                                                                                                                              . This Ea Working On Daily Gol
FREE
Lucifer HFT Prop
Hossein Davarynejad
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
//// Lucifer HFT Prob  //// One Shoot Trade  For  ( FTMO and Prob and any challenge ) We used   ChatGPT   to find the best market entry strategy, supplementing its approach with a filter based on Lucifer technical analysis. There are quite a few trades in the forex market made by programs, but there are also people who prefer to trade with their own hands, Lucifer Strategy Create by   ChatGPT .  Strategy    No Martingale   ,   No Grid   ,  No Dangerous Strategy  All Trade Have Stop Loss  10 pi
EA meatvers
Hossein Davarynejad
4.61 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Metavers V2      https://www.nxfx.c Scalper Base on Many indicator   No Grid   No Martingale  one  just open Trade per Day  This Expert is not working on all Broker you need low Spread broker with Low Slippage                                                              Broker is Tickmill   or  TMGM                                                                                                                                             Symbol USD CHF ,EURAUD,EURCAD,USDAUD,USDCAD,EURGBP.AUDCA
FREE
