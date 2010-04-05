AI Forex Robot MT4

AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to maximize efficiency, adapt to the market and protect capital during volatile periods. It is the only system of its kind in the world, combining advanced AI signal analysis, dynamic risk management and smart strategy adaptation in one powerful tool. Created for Traders who want maximum performance and full control without the need to constantly monitor the charts. All settings are preconfigured by default, and the user only needs to adjust three simple parameters. The entire system is managed by AI, which means you can trade efficiently without spending hours on complex setup or manual optimization. AI Forex Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex broker or Prop Trading Firms. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will provide you with access to the group and the manual, and our support will help you with everything. We worked for over 8 months on creating this robot. During that time, we learned everything related to AI and its implementation in forex robots. We are confident that there is nothing on the market, and won’t be for a long time, that can compete with this robot. The AI Forex Robot represents a real revolution on the Forex market, bringing a new level of precision, safety and performance, upgrading your trading. Frequently asked questions are available at the very bottom.

Features:

  • All updates for free
  • AI Weekly Reports
  • Popular XAUUSD pair
  • Economic News Filter
  • Guardian Capital Protection
  • Revolutionary and modern system
  • Robot works with any Broker and Prop Trading Firm
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Intelligent signal filtering with higher trade accuracy
  • Reduced risk during unstable market conditions
  • Automatic adjustment to volatility and trends
  • Full transparency and control over the system
  • All settings pre-optimized, user changes only three parameters
  • AI manages the entire process 24/5 without manual intervention

Advanced Signal Quality Filter
The robot evaluates each signal and opens trades only at optimal moments, increasing accuracy and reducing low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning
Every trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened, giving the user full clarity and confidence.

Automatic SL/TP Adjustment
The robot automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to match market volatility, protecting profits and minimizing losses.

Dynamic Risk Management
Depending on market conditions, the system automatically switches between Conservative, Normal and Aggressive risk modes without manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection
During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the robot reduces exposure or pauses trading to protect your capital.

Market Regime Detection
AI identifies current market conditions (Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk) and avoids unfavourable trading environments.

Economic News Filter
The system automatically blocks new trades before and after major news events, minimizing exposure to sudden spikes and slippage.

AI Weekly Reports

The robot generates short performance reports, highlighting key statistics and insights, giving the impression of a system that "learns" and evolves over time.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the XAUUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The AI Forex Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 500
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform. 

Price:
The robot costs $699, and it can be used with any Forex Broker or Prop Trading FirmsPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AI Forex Robot - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What is the difference between a regular Forex robot and AI Forex Robot?
    Regular robots follow fixed rules and don’t adapt to changing market conditions. AI Forex Robot uses artificial intelligence to analyze the market in real time, filter signals, adjust risk and make smarter trading decisions. This gives it a major advantage and makes it more flexible and efficient.

  2. Do I need to configure a lot of settings before using it?
    No. All settings are already preconfigured by default. You only need to change three simple parameters, and the AI will manage everything else automatically.

  3. Is AI Forex Robot suitable for beginners?
    Yes. The system was designed to be simple and user-friendly. Even if you have no experience with Forex robots, you can start using it right away.

  4. On which assets can I use the robot?
    At the moment, the robot works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), as this is the pair it was fully optimized for. The AI logic is built around gold’s specific price behavior and volatility to ensure maximum performance. In the near future, additional currency pairs will be added, allowing users to expand their trading portfolio without changing the system.

  5. Can the robot trade 24/5 without my supervision?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot analyzes the market continuously and opens or blocks trades depending on conditions. You don’t need to be in front of the screen all the time.

  6. Does the robot need manual updates?
    No. The AI logic adapts automatically to changing market conditions in real time. No manual updates or frequent optimization are needed. The system evolves with the market, making it stable and easy to use long-term.

  7. Does it trade during news events?
    The robot includes an economic news filter. It automatically blocks new trades before and after major events to avoid volatility spikes and slippage.

  8. Is there any support after the purchase?
    Yes. After buying the robot, you will get full support, clear instructions, and access to updates so you can use the system easily and safely.

  9. Can I use my own risk settings?
    Yes. The default settings work for most users, but you can adjust risk levels if you want to use a more conservative or aggressive approach.

  10. How does AI Forex Robot work and what type of Artificial Intelligence model does it use?
    AI Forex Robot is powered by a hybrid Artificial Intelligence model that combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) and Transformer Encoder Layers. This architecture is specifically designed to analyze time-series data of gold (XAUUSD) with exceptional accuracy and adaptability. The LSTM component captures long-term dependencies and recurring market patterns in gold price movements, while the Transformer layer with a self-attention mechanism identifies the most influential moments of volatility that drive future market direction. Model parameters were optimized using Bayesian Optimization, which ensures high stability, adaptability, and resistance to overfitting. The model was trained on more than 20 million historical XAUUSD data points through a three-stage learning process. 

  11. Will this robot work on my existing broker account?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot works with any broker and any account type, including ECN, Standard and Raw Spread accounts. It also works perfectly in Prop Trading Firms.

  12. What platforms does the robot support?
    The robot works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the two most popular trading platforms in the world. It can be used with your personal account or prop firm accounts without additional modifications.

  13. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
    The minimum recommended deposit is $500. This amount allows the robot to trade properly while maintaining good risk control. Since XAUUSD (Gold) requires a higher margin, we always recommend starting with a slightly larger deposit for better stability and flexibility in trade execution.

  14. Does AI Robot use Grid or Martingale?
    No, this robot opens only one position at a time, and each trade is protected by an adaptive Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop system that automatically adjusts to market conditions in real time and is fully managed by AI.

  15. Does AI Forex Robot work with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes, AI Forex Robot is fully compatible with all Prop Trading Firms that allow the use of Robots. It operates under standard trading conditions, uses only one protected position at a time, and does not rely on Grid or Martingale strategies, making it compliant with prop firm rules such as maximum drawdown, daily limits, and consistency requirements. It can be used for both evaluation and funded phases.

  16. Why do you say this is a "revolution" on the Forex market?
    Because this is one of the first robots that truly combines AI decision-making, signal filtering, risk control and strategy adaptation into one system. It brings a level of intelligence and precision that standard robots simply cannot match.

  17. Is the sale of this robot unlimited?
    No. The sale of this AI Forex Robot will be limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support. You’ll receive full assistance in a private group, and they will help you every step of the way. You’re welcome.

