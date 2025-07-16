Trend AI EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ramil Minniakhmetov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This is a truly excellent EA. It basically doesn’t hold positions for long and the entry points are carefully selected. The drawdown is currently not deep either. Highly recommended!
I rented this EA from Ramil and I am using it for the past seven weeks on a cent account. I started with $7200 and my account stands at $9965 at the moment. I use it on M15 timeframe and I use it on the 6 sets on his preset blog. All 6 sets I left the lot size at 0.01 and it is running 24/5 fully auto. I am still working full time and don't have time to trade. The worst the drawdown the account went was around 12% but is running on average at around 3%. So my account grew by about 38% in 7 weeks which according to me is excellent results. That way of running the EA is not for a small account though but you have the facility to trade manually or semi manually. I also bought another EA from Ramil and is testing it at the moment. Ramil is very helpful with the EAs he's selling and is always coming back to reply in a short while. He also gave me a free EA for the one I bought as promised. Excellent seller to work with. Last word of caution, there are a lot of scammers that is using his name - be aware. Go to his Telegram channel with the link on his blog here and that is the only channel. Any person contact you as Ramil, its not him. All his work is available here on MQL 5 only. Good luck with your trading
This is a truly excellent EA. It basically doesn’t hold positions for long and the entry points are carefully selected. The drawdown is currently not deep either. Highly recommended!
i purchased the "Trend AI EA" recently and i am using that for several weeks , before this i had the "Black Dragon EA" from " Ramil Minniakhmetov" , the Black_Dragon need customize settings regard to your fund and deposit , if you can accept more draw down risk , the Black_Dragon can give you more profit with more DD% , the Trend_AI use multi time frame strategy and then its draw down is lower , regard to my experience , both of them are profitable , but the Trend_AI has new technology and strategy. & Thanks to Ramil &
ran this EA on EURUSD and XAUUSD using M15 and H1 settings. The EA followed the indicator signals cleanly and managed entries automatically. The grid and martingale logic can be risky, but with proper risk limits I saw stable returns
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
another EA bites the dust only trading XAUUSD, another martingale strategy. It performed well for a few weeks but it only took one bad trade and all the consecutive open trades that are higher in lot sizes to wipe out the account. Kinda sucks cuz this EA seemed like the real deal. Thank you Ramil for the support during this few weeks.
Currently testing this EA on a live account with a small amount. Results are promising on Gold/XAUUSD so far. Backtesting this EA with 99.9% came out superb. Once tweaked to your risk profile, this EA works well! Ramil is responsive and helpful. Highly recommended!
Trend AI EA is a fantastic tool for trend following strategies. It adapts well to various market conditions and consistently captures key trends. It’s become an essential part of my trading routine. Thanks to Ramil for creating such an effective and reliable EA!
very very good product, low drawdown, good profits!!!
Right now, I’m still in the testing phase on a live account and I’m keeping an eye on its performance day by day but so far, the results have been very encouraging. The drawdown has stayed low and the profits have been consistent enough to make me confident in letting it run. Ramil and people in the group were very helpfull
Trend AI EA has taken away the stress of monitoring the charts all day. It opens trades only when the conditions are strong, manages stops effectively, and avoids overtrading. Thanks Ramil Again!!
I've run dozens of EAs on gold, and this one actually holds up. Trend AI EA picks its entries well and doesn’t flood the chart with trades. The win rate is solid, especially in trending conditions. Also, the developer is responsive and updates regularly. Worth every penny.
This is another Ramil great EA. Some optimisation is of course needed for whatever instrument you are trading. The old dreaded drawdown thing -- if you tweak the settings, you can achieve full-auto (depending on margin) with no problem. Bravo Ramil! This is a licence to print money.
Have a few of Ramil EA in the past . Black Dragon, Hamster . With careful settings, the winning rate are showing good results. So far in my back test, this Trend AI EA are consider a safe EA overall.
Very Smart Trend Ea Perfect timing for Entries and Exit plus it care Overbought-Oversold Areas for avoid Drawdown!! I Recommend. Money Coming!!!
If you're looking for robust performance with managed risk across diverse assets (including volatile weekends), this EA delivers. Truly outstanding.
Gizlilik ve Veri Koruma Politikasını ve MQL5.com Kullanım Şartlarını kabul edersiniz
I rented this EA from Ramil and I am using it for the past seven weeks on a cent account. I started with $7200 and my account stands at $9965 at the moment. I use it on M15 timeframe and I use it on the 6 sets on his preset blog. All 6 sets I left the lot size at 0.01 and it is running 24/5 fully auto. I am still working full time and don't have time to trade. The worst the drawdown the account went was around 12% but is running on average at around 3%. So my account grew by about 38% in 7 weeks which according to me is excellent results. That way of running the EA is not for a small account though but you have the facility to trade manually or semi manually. I also bought another EA from Ramil and is testing it at the moment. Ramil is very helpful with the EAs he's selling and is always coming back to reply in a short while. He also gave me a free EA for the one I bought as promised. Excellent seller to work with. Last word of caution, there are a lot of scammers that is using his name - be aware. Go to his Telegram channel with the link on his blog here and that is the only channel. Any person contact you as Ramil, its not him. All his work is available here on MQL 5 only. Good luck with your trading