Trend AI EA

4.92
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır.

Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, bir sonraki mumda alım emri girer. Piyasa tersine dönerse, EA, işlem serisini bir ızgara ve martingale stratejisiyle yönetir. Ters sinyal ve grafikte kırmızı bir nokta belirirse, EA satışa hazır hale gelir ve kırmızı ok takip eder etmez EA, bir sonraki mumda satış işlemi girer ve işlem serisini bir ızgara ve martingale stratejisiyle yönetir.

Çiftler ve Zaman Dilimi:
Bu EA, listelenen tüm varlıklar, vadeli işlemler, hisse senetleri, döviz, emtia, kripto para veya endekslerde kullanılabilir. Daha fazla doğruluk için, xauusd veya eurusd; gbpusd, usdcad, audusd; audcad; nzdcad; nzdusd gibi ana döviz çiftlerinde, M15 veya daha yüksek zaman dilimlerinde (H1 gibi) iyi çalışır. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ayarlar:

Yeni seri aç – Doğru/Yanlış – Yeni seriye izin ver
Alış İşlemi Yap – Doğru/Yanlış – Alım İşlemine İzin Ver
Satış İşlemi Yap – Doğru/Yanlış – Satış İşlemine İzin Ver
Manuel emirleri yönet – Doğru/Yanlış – Yatırımcı yeni emirleri manuel olarak girerse, EA bunu kontrol eder
Hedge Kullan – Doğru/Yanlış – Hedging'e İzin Ver
Emir Yorumu – EA Trend Ai
Maksimum spread (0 – kullanılmaz) – 0 - İzin verilen maksimum spread
Başlangıç Saati - EA'nın başlangıç saati
Bitiş Saati - EA'nın bitiş saati
Sihirli - EA'yı tanımlayan benzersiz sihirli sayı
---Trend Yapay Zeka parametreleri
Varsayılan olarak bırakın
---Strateji Ayarları ---
Maksimum alım emri - izin verilen maksimum alım emri
Maksimum satış emri - izin verilen maksimum satış emri
İlk lot - işlem yapmaya başlamak için ilk lot
Otomatik lot - doğru/yanlış - otomatik lot hesaplamasını etkinleştir/devre dışı bırak
Otomatik lot boyutu. Her 0,01 - 1000 için Serbest Marj - Otomatik lot True olduğunda başlangıç lotunun kullanılacağı depozito miktarı
Lot Çarpanı - Sonraki emirler için lot çarpanı
Maksimum Lot - İzin verilen maksimum lot büyüklüğü
TP Modu - Sanal - Sanal/Gerçek TP - Sanal Kar Al görünmüyor, Gerçek Kar Al görünüyor
TP (0 - kullanılmaz) - Puan cinsinden Kar Al
SL Modu - Sanal/Gerçek - Sanal Zarar Durdur görünmüyor, Gerçek Zarar Durdur görünüyor
SL (0 - kullanılmaz) - Puan cinsinden Zarar Durdur
Trail Modu - Sanal/Gerçek - Sanal iz görünmüyor veya Gerçek iz takipte görünüyor
Trail Başlangıcı, puanlar (0 - kullanılmaz) - Puan cinsinden takip başlangıcı
Trail Adımı, puanlar - 100 - Puan cinsinden takip adımı başlangıcı
Son Emir Çakışması - Doğru/Yanlış - Düşüşü azaltmak için ilk ve son emrin çakışmasına izin verme
Son emir numarasıyla çakışma - 8 - Hangi emir numarasında başlangıçta çakışacak
Çakışma yüzdesi – İlk ve son emir aynı anda kapatıldıktan sonra kârın toplam kâra oranı
Emirler arası duraklama (min. 0 - kullanılmaz) - Emirler arasında duraklama yapılacak dakika sayısı
---Mesafe Ayarları---
Sabit mesafe – Emirler arasındaki mesafe
Emir dinamik mesafesi – dinamik mesafenin hangi emir numarasından başlayacağı
Dinamik mesafe başlangıcı - Bu değer, dinamik mesafenin başlayacağı ilk emir ile piyasa fiyatı arasındaki mesafeyi ayarlar
Mesafe çarpanı - Emirler arasındaki mesafeyi artırmak için çarpan faktörü
Sonraki:
---Panel Parametreleri---
İncelemeler 29
bennavanjos
24
bennavanjos 2025.10.08 13:08 
 

I rented this EA from Ramil and I am using it for the past seven weeks on a cent account. I started with $7200 and my account stands at $9965 at the moment. I use it on M15 timeframe and I use it on the 6 sets on his preset blog. All 6 sets I left the lot size at 0.01 and it is running 24/5 fully auto. I am still working full time and don't have time to trade. The worst the drawdown the account went was around 12% but is running on average at around 3%. So my account grew by about 38% in 7 weeks which according to me is excellent results. That way of running the EA is not for a small account though but you have the facility to trade manually or semi manually. I also bought another EA from Ramil and is testing it at the moment. Ramil is very helpful with the EAs he's selling and is always coming back to reply in a short while. He also gave me a free EA for the one I bought as promised. Excellent seller to work with. Last word of caution, there are a lot of scammers that is using his name - be aware. Go to his Telegram channel with the link on his blog here and that is the only channel. Any person contact you as Ramil, its not him. All his work is available here on MQL 5 only. Good luck with your trading

Tomas Jikanda
38
Tomas Jikanda 2025.10.06 12:50 
 

This is a truly excellent EA. It basically doesn’t hold positions for long and the entry points are carefully selected. The drawdown is currently not deep either. Highly recommended!

Hana Ito
45
Hana Ito 2025.09.27 22:00 
 

The adjustable inputs are powerful. I disabled “new series” during ranging markets, and that significantly reduced drawdowns. The “trade buy / trade sell” toggles are also useful when trends favor one direction.always great support from ramil

Önerilen ürünler
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
İndirim robotu. Mevduattaki para sıfır civarında dönerken bir çok işlem yapılır ve bir indirim biriktirilir.Depozito yüklemez, zararı durdur kar al vardır ki bu da günlük grafikte açıkça trend olan bir durumdur. Uzun geri dönüşlerde robot kaybeder, ancak çok yavaş ve nispeten güvenli bir şekilde gerçekleşir, bu nedenle trendi günde en az bir kez izlemeniz ve günlük grafikte bir geri dönüş belirtileri varsa onu kapatmanız önerilir. Ticaretin yönünün bir göstergesi olarak, zarflar robota dikilir.
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
The Collector
PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Multi Indicator Bear Version
Vincenzo Tignola
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ON THIS LINK YOU CAN FIND NEW VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022 /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/
FREE
Linear Weighted MA on EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert uses Linear Weighted Moving Average to place pending stop orders , in combination with Dark Cloud Cover and Piercing Line candle formations . The closing of the orders is done using the newly formed highs or lows of the price .        The EA is made for long term trading and it is built specially for EUR/USD pair . Recomended TIMEFRAME H1 . Pair EUR/USD . Parameters : Lots-for fixed lot size . Manage Lot- true/false; Risk Percent - if Manage Lot is set to true ; StopLoss / Take
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Datrada
Letiks Business Engineering
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
LimitGridEA Pro TestMode
Miss Sakunaa Kakhesuanworrasakul
Uzman Danışmanlar
LimitGridEA Pro – Smart & Clean Grid EA for Gold and Forex Trade confidently with a Buy/Sell Limit Grid System powered by technical filters, equity control, and a user-friendly interface. Key Features : Buy/Sell Limit Only – Structured order placement, no spamming, no chaos RSI + Bollinger Band Filters – Ensures entries happen only with clear technical signals Combined TP (per side) – Automatically closes all orders on each side when profit target is hit Average Price TP (opt
FREE
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Ultimate MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dashboard, TP line and Profit/Loss labels are set to false by default for speeding up the optimization. Switch them to True before you start. There are many strategies inside this EA as follows: - Entry based on indicator signal "as shown on the   trend indicator " - Opposite to trade entry with opposite martingale - Entries based on " support and resistance indicator ". - Normal martingale - Normal martingale with distance multiplier - Normal martingale with volatility index - Opposite marting
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.31 (166)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Smart Grid - Tüccar tarafından verilen kârla çok fazla piyasa pozisyonunu kapatmak için aşamalarda yapabilen akıllı ticaret robotu (danışman). Küçük parçaların kademeli olarak kapatılması, riskleri hızlı ve etkili bir şekilde azaltmaya yardımcı olur. Ticaret stratejisi algoritması, dikkatlice çalışılan birkaç ticaret stratejisini içerir . Temel strateji, bir pozisyon ızgarası ve sabit karla pozisyonların kısmi bir şekilde kapanmasından oluşur. Ticaret Robotu (Danışman), mevcut pazar durumunu
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
RoboArter6
Vlastimil Straka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.   This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs i
RoboArter7
Vlastimil Straka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter9
Vlastimil Straka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Uzman Danışmanlar
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will   work in the future.   For these reasons my strategies have good
Orions Gold Explosion assistant
Umberto Boria
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
06/22/23 News! The "news filter" is integrated in the EA. Remember to insert in this url in Tools->Options->Expert Advisor You can disable this filter or use it in two way : Trade only on news No trade on news THANKS ALL! 06/21/23 News! Finally I see the light at the end of tunnel! Thanks all the contributors, now the EA has and efficient and very configurable Trailing Stop. In more It has also the extra profit function that move the Take Profit point by point. I remember you that this is fr
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $225 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1057)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenAI ile Yapay Zeka Odaklı Teknoloji Martini AI EA, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD ve USDCHF için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenlik, istikrarlı getiri ve ölçeklenebilir kârlılığa odaklanır. Martini AI EA, en yeni ChatGPT teknolojisi üzerine kurulu, sinir ağları, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zeka destekli analitiklerle geliştirilmiş disiplinli bir scalping stratejisini entegre eder. Bu, uyarlanabilir karar verme, hassas işlem ve olağanüstü bir işlem deneyimi sağlar. 7000'
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Pure AI MT4
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD için benzersiz ticaret danışmanı Her ticaret kararının monolitik bir algoritma tarafından değil, bağımsız mantıksal blokların etkileşimi sonucu oluştuğu bir mimariye dayanmaktadır - gösterge filtreleri, giriş koşulları, çıkışlar ve kontrol kuralları. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel bir mesaj gönderin. Temel özellik - modülerlik ve esneklik Danışman, değiştirilebilir ve yapılandırılabilir bileşenler kümesi olarak uygulanır:
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Squid X – XAUUSD için Hassas Scalper Canlı Sinyal: Buraya tıklayın MT5 Sürümü: Buradan edinin Özel Lansman Teklifi: MT4 sürümünün yayınlanmasından sonraki ilk 3 gün boyunca Squid X, indirimli fiyat olan 399 $’dan satışta olacak, ardından MT5 sürümüyle aynı olan normal fiyatı 777 $’a geri dönecektir. Merhaba traderlar! Ben Squid X, özellikle altın (XAU/USD) işlemleri için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir uzman danışmanım (EA). Temelim, saf fiyat hareketi, zamanla test edilmiş teknik prensipler v
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Scalping uzmanı, altın alım satımında hassas bir şekilde güçlü bir çıkış/scalping ve martingale dışı bir başyapıtım olan son teknoloji ürünüm! Bu sistem, Bollinger bandı ve Zig-zag göstergesini birlikte kullanarak çıkışları yönetir. Bollinger bantlarının en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine birden fazla bekleyen emir verilir ve tetiklendiğinde, çıkış fiyatını takip eden ve emirler durdurulana kadar bir takip eden stop emri bulunur. EA, hesabınızı korumak ve riski doğru bir şekilde yönetmek için
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (58)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Trend AI EA mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
EA Black Dragon MT5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (252)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (556)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALTIN EJDERHASI ızgara yok! Martingale yok! Scalper değil! Trend uzman danışmanı. Altın Ejderhası, belirli piyasa modellerinden ve bir çıkıştan önce oluşacak piyasa konsolidasyon dönemlerini belirleyen bir strateji kullanır. EA, bu konsolidasyon seviyelerinin üstünde ve altında bekleyen emirler yerleştirecek ve bu kırılmalar sırasında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamada çok etkili olacak. EA birden fazla emir verebilir ancak bir martingale sistemi değildir ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve he
BTC Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.79 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BITCOIN BOT Btc Bot, Stokastik bant Göstergesini kullanır ve özellikle bitcoin ticareti için tasarlanmıştır, ancak isterseniz diğer döviz çiftleriyle de ticaret yapabilirsiniz. Bant kırmızıdan yeşile geçtiğinde, EA satın almaya başlayacak ve yeşilden kırmızıya geçtiğinde EA satmaya başlayacaktır. İşlemler, kar al'a ulaşana kadar martingale/ızgara tarzında kontrol edilecektir. EA, ayarlarınıza göre haberlerden önce belirli bir zamanda yeni pozisyonların girilmesini durduracak yerleşik bir haber
BTC bot mt4
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.78 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BITCOIN BOT Btc Bot, Stokastik bant Göstergesini kullanır ve özellikle bitcoin ticareti için tasarlanmıştır, ancak isterseniz diğer döviz çiftleriyle de ticaret yapabilirsiniz. Bant kırmızıdan yeşile geçtiğinde, EA satın almaya başlayacak ve yeşilden kırmızıya geçtiğinde EA satmaya başlayacaktır. İşlemler, kar al'a ulaşana kadar martingale/ızgara tarzında kontrol edilecektir. EA, ayarlarınıza göre haberlerden önce belirli bir zamanda yeni pozisyonların girilmesini durduracak yerleşik bir haber
Gold Dragon Bot
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.58 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALTIN EJDERHASI ızgara yok! Martingale yok! Scalper değil! Trend uzman danışmanı. Altın Ejderhası, belirli piyasa modellerinden ve bir çıkıştan önce oluşacak piyasa konsolidasyon dönemlerini belirleyen bir strateji kullanır. EA, bu konsolidasyon seviyelerinin üstünde ve altında bekleyen emirler yerleştirecek ve bu kırılmalar sırasında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamada çok etkili olacak. EA birden fazla emir verebilir ancak bir martingale sistemi değildir ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve he
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (230)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Filtrele:
bennavanjos
24
bennavanjos 2025.10.08 13:08 
 

I rented this EA from Ramil and I am using it for the past seven weeks on a cent account. I started with $7200 and my account stands at $9965 at the moment. I use it on M15 timeframe and I use it on the 6 sets on his preset blog. All 6 sets I left the lot size at 0.01 and it is running 24/5 fully auto. I am still working full time and don't have time to trade. The worst the drawdown the account went was around 12% but is running on average at around 3%. So my account grew by about 38% in 7 weeks which according to me is excellent results. That way of running the EA is not for a small account though but you have the facility to trade manually or semi manually. I also bought another EA from Ramil and is testing it at the moment. Ramil is very helpful with the EAs he's selling and is always coming back to reply in a short while. He also gave me a free EA for the one I bought as promised. Excellent seller to work with. Last word of caution, there are a lot of scammers that is using his name - be aware. Go to his Telegram channel with the link on his blog here and that is the only channel. Any person contact you as Ramil, its not him. All his work is available here on MQL 5 only. Good luck with your trading

Tomas Jikanda
38
Tomas Jikanda 2025.10.06 12:50 
 

This is a truly excellent EA. It basically doesn’t hold positions for long and the entry points are carefully selected. The drawdown is currently not deep either. Highly recommended!

Khaanj
42
Khaanj 2025.10.02 11:18 
 

i purchased the "Trend AI EA" recently and i am using that for several weeks , before this i had the "Black Dragon EA" from " Ramil Minniakhmetov" , the Black_Dragon need customize settings regard to your fund and deposit , if you can accept more draw down risk , the Black_Dragon can give you more profit with more DD% , the Trend_AI use multi time frame strategy and then its draw down is lower , regard to my experience , both of them are profitable , but the Trend_AI has new technology and strategy. & Thanks to Ramil &

Hana Ito
45
Hana Ito 2025.09.27 22:00 
 

The adjustable inputs are powerful. I disabled “new series” during ranging markets, and that significantly reduced drawdowns. The “trade buy / trade sell” toggles are also useful when trends favor one direction.always great support from ramil

Haruka Suzuki
46
Haruka Suzuki 2025.09.27 21:52 
 

ran this EA on EURUSD and XAUUSD using M15 and H1 settings. The EA followed the indicator signals cleanly and managed entries automatically. The grid and martingale logic can be risky, but with proper risk limits I saw stable returns

petitepizza123
19
petitepizza123 2025.09.16 14:12 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

mmorris
98
mmorris 2025.09.11 18:45 
 

Excellent EA from Ramil... I run it on automode on Gold and GBPUSD and it's making profit day after day for 3 weeks now! Support group also helpful. Thank you.

kingOApac36
15
kingOApac36 2025.09.11 10:26 
 

another EA bites the dust only trading XAUUSD, another martingale strategy. It performed well for a few weeks but it only took one bad trade and all the consecutive open trades that are higher in lot sizes to wipe out the account. Kinda sucks cuz this EA seemed like the real deal. Thank you Ramil for the support during this few weeks.

Silvaticus
51
Silvaticus 2025.09.07 15:50 
 

Currently testing this EA on a live account with a small amount. Results are promising on Gold/XAUUSD so far. Backtesting this EA with 99.9% came out superb. Once tweaked to your risk profile, this EA works well! Ramil is responsive and helpful. Highly recommended!

Anna Weber
60
Anna Weber 2025.09.06 14:13 
 

Trend AI EA is a fantastic tool for trend following strategies. It adapts well to various market conditions and consistently captures key trends. It’s become an essential part of my trading routine. Thanks to Ramil for creating such an effective and reliable EA!

Cachito2005
99
Cachito2005 2025.09.03 20:39 
 

very very good product, low drawdown, good profits!!!

Toareed Busari
85
Toareed Busari 2025.08.14 13:30 
 

Right now, I’m still in the testing phase on a live account and I’m keeping an eye on its performance day by day but so far, the results have been very encouraging. The drawdown has stayed low and the profits have been consistent enough to make me confident in letting it run. Ramil and people in the group were very helpfull

Dennis Eleojo
86
Dennis Eleojo 2025.08.10 13:17 
 

Trend AI EA has taken away the stress of monitoring the charts all day. It opens trades only when the conditions are strong, manages stops effectively, and avoids overtrading. Thanks Ramil Again!!

Kevinjonathann
32
Kevinjonathann 2025.08.05 13:13 
 

I've run dozens of EAs on gold, and this one actually holds up. Trend AI EA picks its entries well and doesn’t flood the chart with trades. The win rate is solid, especially in trending conditions. Also, the developer is responsive and updates regularly. Worth every penny.

Mike Owen
56
Mike Owen 2025.08.05 13:05 
 

Trend AI EA clearly has some smart logic built in. It doesn't enter random trades .You can tell it waits for trend confirmations before placing positions. I’ve tested it on gold and GBPJPY, and the entry/exit logic is impressive. Definitely not your average EA!

TcF
332
TcF 2025.08.04 13:12 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

trakmaster
242
trakmaster 2025.08.04 08:44 
 

This is another Ramil great EA. Some optimisation is of course needed for whatever instrument you are trading. The old dreaded drawdown thing -- if you tweak the settings, you can achieve full-auto (depending on margin) with no problem. Bravo Ramil! This is a licence to print money.

markcheong
94
markcheong 2025.08.04 05:18 
 

Have a few of Ramil EA in the past . Black Dragon, Hamster . With careful settings, the winning rate are showing good results. So far in my back test, this Trend AI EA are consider a safe EA overall.

Sami Cem Talu
1385
Sami Cem Talu 2025.08.03 22:13 
 

Very Smart Trend Ea Perfect timing for Entries and Exit plus it care Overbought-Oversold Areas for avoid Drawdown!! I Recommend. Money Coming!!!

Mohamed Yousif
71
Mohamed Yousif 2025.07.29 16:31 
 

If you're looking for robust performance with managed risk across diverse assets (including volatile weekends), this EA delivers. Truly outstanding.

12
İncelemeye yanıt