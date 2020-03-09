Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan.

Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the source-code of this EA, you can send me a private message and read more at this blog. + If you are a trader who wants to optimize deeply in the system and want to improve the system according to your own ideas. + If you are a seller EA and want to have new logic and new products for your store and strategic library. Only for the first 5 purchases.

EA is optimized for default settings with currency pairs and Gold, users can start with default settings and balance from 200 USD.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 350 (points) Stop Loss = 250 (points) Use Trailing = True (or False) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 45 (points) Max Trades = 5 Volatility = 100 Use EMA Trend = False (or True) EMA Period = 20 EMA Timeframe = M5 Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minutes) Time End = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Auto Magic Number = True (option to have EA automatically calculate Magic Number for each pair, or False) Magic Number = your number (if Auto Magic Number = False)

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: Currency pairs and Gold, lower spread pairs is better. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<30ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: there is no minimum balance limit, but we still recommend a balance of 200 USD. Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)