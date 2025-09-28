MultiChart Pro

MultiChart Pro - Automate Chart Opening in MetaTrader 5

MultiChart Pro is the ultimate solution for traders who want to optimize their technical analysis in MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor (EA) automates the opening and setup of up to four simultaneous charts, each with its own timeframe and custom template, including support for offline charts (such as 10 seconds). With an intuitive interface, you can easily customize templates and timeframes directly in the input parameters, ensuring full flexibility to fit your trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Chart Opening: Opens three additional charts (e.g., D1, M1, M15) and one offline chart, while also configuring the current chart (e.g., M5).

  • Full Customization: Select your preferred templates and timeframes through simple input options.

  • Offline Chart Support: Perfect for strategies that require non-standard timeframes, such as 10 seconds.

  • Template Verification: Ensures that templates exist before applying them, preventing errors.

  • Efficiency and Convenience: Performs all configurations automatically and then completes its process, maximizing the current chart for your convenience.

  • English Messages: Professional interface with clear English messages, ideal for the global market.

How to Use:

  1. Configure the input parameters with the desired template names and timeframes.

  2. Apply the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 5.

  3. MultiChart Pro will automatically open and configure the charts, applying the specified templates.

How to Create a Template in MetaTrader 5 That Automatically Includes the EA

  1. Open the chart in MetaTrader 5

    • Select the symbol and timeframe you want.

    • Customize the chart (colors, indicators, candlestick style, etc.) according to your preferences.

  2. Save the template

    • Right-click on the chart.

    • Select Templates → Save Template.

    • Choose a name, for example: multichart_pro.tpl .

    • The file will be saved in the folder:

      MQL5\Profiles\Templates\

  3. Edit the template as a text file

    • Locate the file multichart_pro.tpl in the folder above.

    • Open it with Notepad or any text editor.

    • Look for the section <expert> ... </expert> .

    • If it doesn’t exist, add the following block inside the template:

<expert>
name=MultiChart Pro
path=Experts\Market\MultiChart Pro.ex5
expertmode=5
<inputs>
</inputs>
</expert>

  1. Save and apply the template

    • Save the file after inserting the code.

    • In MetaTrader 5, right-click on the chart → Templates → Load Template.

    • Select multichart_pro.tpl .

Now, whenever you apply this template to a chart, the MultiChart Pro EA will automatically run along with the chart settings.

Important note:
Make sure the EA file is in the correct path:

MQL5\Experts\Market\MultiChart Pro.ex5

Otherwise, MT5 will not be able to load the EA.


