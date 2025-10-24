Time and Sales Tick
- Göstergeler
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Time & Sales - Tick
The Time and Sales Tick is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays real-time trading tick information, inspired by the classic Time & Sales format. It presents price, tick volume, and time data in a customizable panel on the chart. The indicator groups ticks into configurable intervals, highlighting price movements with colors (green for upward, red for downward). Ideal for scalping and market flow analysis, the panel can be positioned in any chart corner, with an optional black background for enhanced visibility.
Advantages of Using
- Real-Time Monitoring: Track price and tick volume instantly, enabling quick decision-making.
- Scalping Efficiency: Perfect for traders aiming to capture fast market movements based on tick activity.
- Lightweight and Practical: Uses no drawing buffers, ensuring smooth performance on MetaTrader 5.