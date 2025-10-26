Make partial closes fast and simple — execute them instantly with just one click!

This tool allows you to perform partial closes on your open trades in a quick and practical way.

With just one click, you can manage your positions efficiently — no need to calculate volumes manually or waste time during fast market movements.

⚙️ Designed for traders who want simplicity, speed, and control in their operations.

Note: If you have multiple open orders on the same symbol, the partial close will be executed on all of them simultaneously.

Stay in control of your trades with one-click partial management — fast, simple, and effective.